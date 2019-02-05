J&K biggest failure of Modi government: Sagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasn’t able to carry forward the legacy of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying that Jammu & Kashmir will be listed as the biggest failures of Modi government.
Addressing a gathering of North, South and Central Zone workers here at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “No sooner the general elections were over; elections dust had settled. It was thought that Prime Minister Modi will behave like a statesman by following the legacy of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee but to our dismay the incumbent BJP led government turned Kashmir into an abhorrent laboratory of its experiment of communal politics.”
Sagar said valley witnessed a steep rise in local youth joining militancy after current dispensation took over in Delhi. “The situation in the border areas is no different; the cease fire violations also saw a worrying increase,” he said adding that BJP hobnobbing with PDP saw growing saffron mobilization in Jammu reverberations of which were equally felt in valley.
Sagar said, people still remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the man who despite his Jan Sangh past, extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan and also offered dialogue to the separatists. “However Modi didn’t follow the footsteps of Late Atal ji. Kashmiris had pinned high hopes on Modi, thinking that he would look beyond political calculations, permutations in order to address the political dimensions of Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.