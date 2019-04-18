JK being turned into police state: Tak

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeks release of Kishtwar youth

Senior Peoples Democratic Party leader and former legislator Firdous Tak on Wednesday accused administration of “turning Jammu and Kashmir into police state”.

"From Kashmir to Kishtwar youth are being pushed to walls. While Delhi is beating drums of democracy hundreds of youth have been put behind bars in the name of precautionary measures", Tak said in a statement here.

He said that after “unfortunate and condemnable killing of a government employee in Kishtwar, nearly three dozen youth have been kept in illegal confinement by police”.

"Earlier also some youth were kept behind bars for month but later released as they were found innocent", he said adding “that this time again police has resorted to detention spree pushing youth to walls”.

"Such measure have only proved counterproductive in the past and has only led to resurfacing of militancy in the hilly district", he said while demanding immediate release of all the innocent youth detained by Kishtwar police.

He further said that even the family members of these youth are being alowed to meet their wards in contrary to the legal provisions.

"While the culprits must be identified, arrested and taken to task the innocent youth must not face the brunt of administrative failures", he said and question as why police and NIA failed to crack the murder of Parihar brothers in Kishtwar.”

"The local residents have every right to raise fingers and doubt the very basics of counter measures being taken by administration in the name of investigation", he said.

Tak further said that while police has refused to provide security cover to political activists facing immanent threat “people associated with a particular ideology were being provided security”.

"This speaks volumes about working of administration in the state clearly on the directions from New Delhi".

