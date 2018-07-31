J&K Bank wins Police Football tournament

Governor witnesses the final event
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 30:
Governor N.N. Vohra witnessed the final match in the 16th J&K Police Martyr’s Memorial Football Tournament 2018, organized by the Armed Police Headquarters at Tourist Reception Ground, Srinagar this evening in which 34 teams from all over the State participated in the 10-day Tournament.
Governor witnessed the final match which was played between the J&K State Power Development Corporation and the J&K Bank. In this action-packed final event, the winner was decided through sudden – death penalties.
Dr. SP Vaid, DGP and Chairman of the Tournament, Parvez Ahmed Chairman of J&K Bank, senior officers of the Police, officers of the J&K Sports Council and members of the J&K Football Association, besides a huge gathering of spectators, were present on the occasion.
On arrival at the Stadium the Governor visited the J&K Police Martyr’s Gallery and offered floral tributes to the martyrs.
Complimenting the winning and the runner up teams, Governor observed that J&K has a very talented pool of players and stressed the crucial importance of the best arrangements and opportunities being provided to the players. He expected the State Sports Department and the Sports Council to join hands in ensuring the establishment of high class infrastructure, through-out the year tournaments, and making available world class coaching facilities to all the upcoming players. He noted that if given appropriate facilities, along with a peaceful environment, we would see many national and international sport stars emerging from the State.
Governor complimented J&K Police for organising this successful Tournament and giving opportunity to the youth to showcase their talent.
The Man of the Match was awarded to Nirdosh Koul from the winning team.