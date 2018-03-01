J&K Bank wins MHSM Gold Cup

Chairman compliments team members for victory
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
J&K Bank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parvez Ahmed has complimented the bank's football team for winning the first Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial Gold Cup Football Tournament. The team outplayed their rivals Real Kashmir Football Club by a single goal in the summit clash at GGM Science College Football ground in Jammu on Tuesday. The tournament was organized under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA).
Congratulating the team on the occasion, the Bank’s Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed said, “The team has been working hard and deserve compliments for this important victory, which will boost the confidence of our players and has set the correct tone for the upcoming sports season in the state."
“I am glad our boys are showing exemplary performance after we realigned our strategy some months back to get best out of our available talent in the game of football. I am sure the team would continue to perform in the coming tournaments and bring laurels to the bank as well as to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. They have the potential to contribute through their exemplary performance in transforming this institution from good to great. The news of your achievement has come as a great delight to all of us in the JK Bank Family. All your hard work, commitment and practice has paid off,” said Parvez.
The chairman urged the team to keep working hard in a disciplined way that befits the values of J&K Bank as one of best institutions of the state.
It is worth mentioning that soon after assuming chairmanship of the bank, Parvez Ahmed showed keen interest in revamping the bank’s sports board to infuse professionalism, especially in the football academies run by the bank to spot and nourish talent at the young age. He also directed some fruitful strategical changes in the bank’s main football team.
Meanwhile, giving his team the early lead, Akif scored the only goal in the 2nd minute of the match, which the team maintained up to the end and won the match by (1-0) to lift the title.
Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Choudhry Lal Singh was the Chief Guest on the valedictory function, while as DG Police Dr SP Vaid, Former Minister Gulchain Singh Charak, and President Muslim Federation, Jammu Abdul Majid were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.
The chief guest and the other dignitaries distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up on the occasion. The officials present on the occasion included Ramesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Suresh Gupta, Rahul Sharma and Mohinder Kalsi (Physio).
