J&K Bank to support professional education of underprivileged in state: Parvez

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
J&K Bank Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed, along with his management team celebrated 72nd Independence Day at Jammu with the inmate children at Balgran – A Charitable Home for Destitute Children. President Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Lalit Mahajan, was also present on the occasion along with President Balgran Charitable Trust, AK Khajuria, Patrons of Balgran A K Arora, Dr K L Gupta, Ms Santosh Magotra, administrative team of Balgran, prominent citizens and members of the Rotary Club.
On the occasion, the flag hoisting by the Chairman was followed by the mesmerizing cultural performances of the children which enthralled the audience.
"I am very happy to learn about the academic achievements of the children of Balgran. It is the collective effort of the passionate teachers, administration and dedicated children who recognize and appreciate the value of having been given access to quality education. It is a proud moment for us as a bank to have been a part of this great journey and we remain committed to playing an active role towards the education of underprivileged children in our state," said J&K Bank Chairman and CEO, Parvez Ahmed while speaking on the occasion.
Addressing the audience, Chairman further said, “The idea of celebrating 72nd Independence Day here at Balgran accompanied by the management team is a token of acknowledgment that if we have to prosper as an institution, we cannot do so in isolation. We utilize the resources of the society to earn and it is an obligation on our part to support the aspirational journey of youth especially the underprivileged children who are future citizens.
“There is no dearth of talent and intelligence in the children, we just need to encourage them and provide enablers for them to achieve their dreams. Not only as Chairman J&K Bank but also as an individual, I wish they have the courage to dream big”, he added.
While quoting DR APJ Kalam, Chairman urged the children to dream big. He stated, “Dream Dream Dream! Dreams turn into thoughts, thoughts turn into actions and actions turn into reality! I urge you to strive to work hard and turn your dreams into reality.” A beginning, he said, has already been made by the children who have earned admission in professional courses and J&K Bank will surely support them in their aspiring journey.
The meritorious children were felicitated by the Chief Guest.
President Balgran A K Khajuria presented a brief resume of the activities and academic achievements of the children of Balgran.
He informed the audience that subsequent to the commitments made by the Chairman J&K Bank, the motivation level of the children has increased manifold who feel that the Bank was a real guardian angel for them in supporting their journey.
Later in the day, he interacted with the team of Balgran Charitable Trust and commended their strong vision and service to the children through various notable initiatives such as environment drives, yoga, library and computer facilities for enhancement of knowledge and perspective of children thereby offering holistic all-round development opportunities to the resident children. The dignitaries also planted a number of tree saplings in the premises.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks.