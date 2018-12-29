J&K Bank to establish state-of-the-art BU at Central University Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 28:
In its endeavour to strengthen industry-academia relations further besides helping financial empowerment of youth, J&K Bank on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central University of Jammu to establish a state-of-the-art Business Unit with the digital lobby at its main campus.
The Business Unit will have digital banking and infotainment facilities for university students, scholars and the faculty. The highlights of the MoU include creation of facilities like Student Information Centre, Pride Corner, outdoor and Indoor Amphitheatre, Mini Café, Seminar Room, Book Wall and Digital Banking Lobby.
Zonal Head, Jammu Central II Narjay Gupta and Registrar, Central University Jammu Dr Ravi Kumar signed the MoU in presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Central University Jammu Professor Ashok Aima at the main campus of the University. Cluster Head Samba Sanjay Gupta and Head Business Unit Rahya, Sunil Datt were also present on the occasion.
Expressing his gratitude to the J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed and his team for the gesture, Professor Aima said, “Indian Universities like their counterparts in Western Countries will have to bring in corporate entities as partners in promotion of education leading to social and economic development of the region as well as the country”, adding that the relationship would help the University move ahead in its academic, research and development efforts focusing on the educated youth of the country.