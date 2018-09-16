JK Bank to develop sports field at Narbal on modern lines

Srinagar, Sept 15:
J&K Bank would be contemplating a plan to develop 16 Kanals of land owned by it in the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Narbal into a football ground on modern lines. The sports field would be developed with modern infrastructure facilities to nourish the talent of youth in football.
This was announced by the J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, during the 2nd Semi Final of Chinar Cup Night Football tournament which was played under flood lights yesterday at DPS ground between DPS Budgam and AGS Sopore.
The chairman was Chief Guest on the occasion and was accompanied by Pro Vice Chairman DP Dhar Memorial Trust Vijay Dhar, Principal DPS Srinagar Alastair Freese, and Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Tabasum Nazir, Vice President, Roshan Khayal, who is also vice chairman of the sports board, Secretary JK Bank Sports Board and other senior officers of the bank.
Addressing the players, he said, “As a responsible society we need to create an ecosystem and develop infrastructure on modern lines to channelize and enhance the creativity of the youth in sports in right direction. This way we can help them to be leaders in their respective field of sports at national and global level." For this, the Chairman emphasized, the need is to upgrade the sports infrastructure on international lines.
He further stated: "Sports inculcate discipline among the youngsters, laying strong foundation for their future lives as responsible citizens of the society. Today sports has become an integral part of formal education and no longer remains just a co-curricular activity”.
Parvez commended the role of DPS in organizing the first of its kind tournament in the valley. “Our state is a sports loving society and we should emulate and follow the steps taken by DPS in building the modern sports infrastructure in the valley. DPS is the only school in the country which has provided such facilities and I hope other institutes shall also follow their footsteps,” said Parvez.
“It’s a great effort by DPS in organizing this tournament. This will not only give further impetus to football here, but will encourage students to explore opportunities in field of sports as well,” he added.
While describing the structure of the bank's sports board and promotion of the game of football in J&K state, the chairman said, " J&K Bank has a very competitive football team and has won various prestigious tournaments at the national level. The banks also runs football academies where budding talent in football across the state is nourished. We have been absorbing the most talented players in the bank's main team and we are always ready to bring any such competitive player into the fold of the bank."
The match was won by DPS Budgam defeating Army Goodwill School by 2-1. This Under-19 level football tournament is organized by DPS Srinagar in which a total of 16 schools from various parts of valley are participating.