J&K Bank thrashes J&K Forest by 7 goals

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank thrashed J&K Forest by seven goals in the second match of Premier Division of ongoing Annual League Football Tournament 2019 played at Synthetic Turf at TRC Ground.

J&K Bank dominated the match right from the beginning and attacked J&K Forest time and again trying to create an opening to score.

It was in the 9th minute of Ist half that Aakif of J&K Bank scored first goal. The team scored two more goals before the end of the first half. In the second half J&K Bank scored four more goals and it was a one sided affair.

J&K Bank shattered J&K Forest which looked a helpless lot. Aakif of J&K bank scored two goals, Adnan three, Danish and Waris scored one goal each.

J&K Forest was considered to be a Rank-I team in yesteryears but today’s performance of the team was very poor and saddened the spectators.

In three matches of Junior Division were played also played at Polo Ground West and one more match at Synthetic Turf TRC.

At Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, fist match of Super Division was played between Solina FC and Fortview FC.

Both the teams played well and finally Fortview FC defeated Solina Sports by a solitary goal.

At Polo Ground West, Ist match was played between United FC and Shining Star in which United FC got a walkover as Shining Star did not turn up for the play.

The second match was played between Eithad FC Nowgam and Alijana ‘B’ FC. Eithad defeated Alijana by four goals to one.

The third match was played between Zabarwan FC and Kashmir Sign FC. Zabarwan FC defeated Kashmir Sign by one goal to Nil.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International.