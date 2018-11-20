JK Bank: The recruitment criteria

NazimHumayoon
It was 6th of last month when social media was abuzz with the latest recruitment announcement by the J&K Bank. A friend of mine called me and informed me about the same and the notification was officially out the next day on newspapers and official website of the bank.
Being one of the largest employment generating entity in our state, the recruitment notification, be it of the Probationary Officers or Banking Associates was first rate move as the bank this time is recruiting about 1500 personnel, a number which fortunately this time is predefined, both at officer and clerical level, and is huge as far as recruitments in our state by any government or private entity is considered.
When viewed from a certain angle, it is an excellent opportunity for majority of unemployed youth of the state. But as far as J&K bank is considered, when it comes to recruitment process, it has always caught public attention, be it the bank’s recruitment process in the year 2010, 2012, and 2015. I think 2015 recruitment for the posts of ‘’Relationship Executives’’ was most unique and famous of all as the recruitment process, which started in the month of April 2015, continued till November 2018, Yes, (3 Years and Six Months Long process ) when bank absorbed the last batch of Banking Associates in the month of November 2018.
Adjusting the candidates from a genuine waitlist is not unfair but doing it after 3 and half years, makes one cast a serious doubt and it definitely was a shady one. It was certainly an out of the nothing opportunity for the adjusted candidates who would be extremely overwhelmed by the move. Hearty congratulations to them!
After the fresh recruitment notification of 2018 was out, there was news circulating that Governor of our state revealed a fraud in the recruitment process of 2015, the statement which was later changed by the Governor and Chairman of the bank asserted the recruitment process as ‘’Transparent’’.
We all know how fair and transparent it has been! It was nothing new; we all are witness to such frauds and scams revealing time and again, primarily when J&K bank is recruiting new talent. Past is unalterable, immutable and invariant, but what can be shaped, altered and changed, is the future. J&K state has more than half a million unemployed youth and as of January 2017. J&K’s 24.6 percent population in the age of (18-29 years) is unemployed.
The recent recruitment notification by the J&K bank was a sigh of relief for the unemployed youth of the state. They have high hopes that they can secure a job for themselves but the hopes are dashed to a large extent when scams and frauds like the one’s J&K bank has been allegedly into are revealed. No one can deny that.
Talking about the latest recruitment process (2018), which is still in its infancy stages and the signs of frauds, scams and backdoor entries happening in the later stages have started to ‘reveal’.
When the recruitment notification was out, it was appreciable that the bank had revealed certain things like number of posts, salary to be paid, and probation time, beforehand which was never mentioned in the previous recruitment notifications, especially the number to be recruited.
The notification once out, cannot at all be modified time and again so as to please and adjust more candidates who were otherwise ineligible. E.g. date of declaration of results and age cap.
On 20th October 2018, ‘’it is hereby notified that the date of declaration of result with respect to Educational Qualification has been extended up to 6th November 2018 for PO’s and 10th November 2018 for Banking Associates instead of 1st October 2018.’’ reads a notification by the bank.
Extending dates of application process is an appreciable move but enabling certain otherwise ineligible candidates to apply, negates the statements about ‘’transparency process’’ in recruitment by the Chairman of the Bank.
Can bending rules to such an extent be called transparency? The above notification can and will be justified by many but on 10th November 2018 another counter ‘’transparent’’ move was made by the bank in the form of notification which read as ‘’ ’In continuation to advertisement number JKB/RECTT/2018-1564 dated 6th October, 2018, the eligibility criteria for the post of Banking Associate in respect of educational qualification and age has been relaxed and now will be as under.
Educational Qualification: Graduate/Post Graduate with 50% marks and above (Date of Declaration of result till 30.11.2018.).
Age: General Category. 18-35 as on 01.01.2018. And SC/ST and Ex Servicemen 18 to 40 as on 01.01.2018. Interested candidates can apply from 12.11.2018 to 30.11.2018. ‘’
Are we talking about admissions or recruitment process taking place for any small school or small sized firm? No! A prestigious, listed 80 year old company which registers profits worth millions every quarter.
Here I want to convey a message to respected Chairman and CEO of the bank, that if you are so adamant on bending the rules and changing the eligibility criteria’s to such an extent why not make the age bar at par with government jobs that is 18 to 40 years for general category candidates.
That way more unemployed youth will be able to fill the application forms and appreciate your move. Also reduce Graduation as the basic educational qualification to 10 2 and again make a huge chunk eligible to apply.
In fact if you can bend rules and eligibility criteria’s to such an extent then I have a another good piece of expedient suggestion for you, reduce the qualifying examination percentage to appear in the exam from 50% to 33% and prolong the recruitment process to 5 or 6 six years and by this many others will get a fair chance to compete, as stated by you in the latest change made, thereby making the recruitment process more ‘’transparent’’
Backdoor entries, nepotism, unfair judgment in the interviews can please certain people at certain point of times and may be done for some mutual benefits but ultimately it defames and maligns not only the image but can have disastrous consequences for smooth working and solvency of any organization.
Some weeks earlier, the Chairman, along with his entire workforce ‘’Pledged to strengthen the bond with the stakeholders on 80th Anniversary of the institution ’’.
I, by the medium of this, on behalf of all the aspirants request the Chairman to stop playing with the careers of thousands of job aspirants and that he must also pledge to make the recruitment process, now and then absolutely fair and transparent!
