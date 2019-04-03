J&K Bank starts Amarnath Yatra registration

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank started registration for 46 day long Amarnath Yatra – 2019 to the Himalayan cave shrine today at 90 designated business units in twenty-one states across the county.

The Bank’s Zonal Head Jammu (Central-I) Sudhir Gupta handed over the first Yatra-slip to Ujwal Sharma of Jammu for the Route Baltal at the Bank’s Residency Road counter in Jammu. Shri AmarnathYatra – 2019 is scheduled to commence on 1st July and will culminate on the 15th of August, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “J & K Bank has again undertaken registration of devotees for Amarnath Yatra-2019and a total of 2,41,040 pilgrims will be registered for the forty sixday Yatra. The devotee planning to undertake the Yatra can get himself/herself registered on first-come- first-serve basis from any of the 90 designated business units after completion of the requisite documentation.”

He further remarked, “The overwhelming response to this year’s Amarnath Yatra is indeed heart warming. Like always, J&K Bank has set-up dedicated counters to assist the pilgrims and to facilitate seamless registration process. The devotees will have to submit Application form along with four passport sized photographs and prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate, issued by the Authorized Doctor/ Medical Institution. Every Yatra Permit costs Rs 100 and will bear different colours for each day and route. I fervently hope for a safe and smooth pilgrimage and wish good health & best of journey to all the devotees embarking on the holy yatra this year.”

The list of Authorized Doctor/Medical Institution who can issue medical certificates is available on the website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. However, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and no female with more than six weeks pregnancy shall be registered for Yatra,” he added. The registration facility in J&K is available at 11 Business Units namely Karan Nagar Srinagar, Bakshi Nagar Jammu, Residency Road Jammu, Gandhi Nagar Jammu ,Ramban, Doda, Billawer, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Leh business units of the bank from 3 P.Mto 6:00 PM on all the workingdays. A total of 14720 YPF’s will be registered in J&K by J&K Bank alone.



Fitness World House of Gym & fitness Equipments at kaksarie karanagar was inaugurated by former finance, R&B and Education Minister jinaab Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari sahb. He said that fitness is the mother of all sports n we need to focus on fitness especially when our youth is fallen prey to drug abuse these days.

[4/2, 18:49] Adil KU: He also laid great emphasis on bodybuilding & exercising regularly in the Gym so that our youth remains fit & healthy. The owner of showroom Mr. irfan Batoo said that after Completing my MBA I decided to launch this venture so that youth of the valley especially from Srinagar don't confine n depend themselves to govts jobs n inshallah youth of Kashmir had great potential & talent in every field that needs only encouragement from the govt & administration.