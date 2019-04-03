About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank starts Amarnath Yatra registration

J&K Bank started registration for 46 day long Amarnath Yatra – 2019 to the Himalayan cave shrine today at 90 designated business units in twenty-one states across the county.
The Bank’s Zonal Head Jammu (Central-I) Sudhir Gupta handed over the first Yatra-slip to Ujwal Sharma of Jammu for the Route Baltal at the Bank’s Residency Road counter in Jammu. Shri AmarnathYatra – 2019 is scheduled to commence on 1st July and will culminate on the 15th of August, 2019.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “J & K Bank has again undertaken registration of devotees for Amarnath Yatra-2019and a total of 2,41,040 pilgrims will be registered for the forty sixday Yatra. The devotee planning to undertake the Yatra can get himself/herself registered on first-come- first-serve basis from any of the 90 designated business units after completion of the requisite documentation.”
He further remarked, “The overwhelming response to this year’s Amarnath Yatra is indeed heart warming. Like always, J&K Bank has set-up dedicated counters to assist the pilgrims and to facilitate seamless registration process. The devotees will have to submit Application form along with four passport sized photographs and prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate, issued by the Authorized Doctor/ Medical Institution. Every Yatra Permit costs Rs 100 and will bear different colours for each day and route. I fervently hope for a safe and smooth pilgrimage and wish good health & best of journey to all the devotees embarking on the holy yatra this year.”
The list of Authorized Doctor/Medical Institution who can issue medical certificates is available on the website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. However, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and no female with more than six weeks pregnancy shall be registered for Yatra,” he added. The registration facility in J&K is available at 11 Business Units namely Karan Nagar Srinagar, Bakshi Nagar Jammu, Residency Road Jammu, Gandhi Nagar Jammu ,Ramban, Doda, Billawer, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Leh business units of the bank from 3 P.Mto 6:00 PM on all the workingdays. A total of 14720 YPF’s will be registered in J&K by J&K Bank alone.


Fitness World House of Gym & fitness Equipments at kaksarie karanagar was inaugurated by former finance, R&B and Education Minister jinaab Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari sahb. He said that fitness is the mother of all sports n we need to focus on fitness especially when our youth is fallen prey to drug abuse these days.
[4/2, 18:49] Adil KU: He also laid great emphasis on bodybuilding & exercising regularly in the Gym so that our youth remains fit & healthy. The owner of showroom Mr. irfan Batoo said that after Completing my MBA I decided to launch this venture so that youth of the valley especially from Srinagar don't confine n depend themselves to govts jobs n inshallah youth of Kashmir had great potential & talent in every field that needs only encouragement from the govt & administration.

 

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank starts Amarnath Yatra registration

              

J&K Bank started registration for 46 day long Amarnath Yatra – 2019 to the Himalayan cave shrine today at 90 designated business units in twenty-one states across the county.
The Bank’s Zonal Head Jammu (Central-I) Sudhir Gupta handed over the first Yatra-slip to Ujwal Sharma of Jammu for the Route Baltal at the Bank’s Residency Road counter in Jammu. Shri AmarnathYatra – 2019 is scheduled to commence on 1st July and will culminate on the 15th of August, 2019.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “J & K Bank has again undertaken registration of devotees for Amarnath Yatra-2019and a total of 2,41,040 pilgrims will be registered for the forty sixday Yatra. The devotee planning to undertake the Yatra can get himself/herself registered on first-come- first-serve basis from any of the 90 designated business units after completion of the requisite documentation.”
He further remarked, “The overwhelming response to this year’s Amarnath Yatra is indeed heart warming. Like always, J&K Bank has set-up dedicated counters to assist the pilgrims and to facilitate seamless registration process. The devotees will have to submit Application form along with four passport sized photographs and prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate, issued by the Authorized Doctor/ Medical Institution. Every Yatra Permit costs Rs 100 and will bear different colours for each day and route. I fervently hope for a safe and smooth pilgrimage and wish good health & best of journey to all the devotees embarking on the holy yatra this year.”
The list of Authorized Doctor/Medical Institution who can issue medical certificates is available on the website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. However, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and no female with more than six weeks pregnancy shall be registered for Yatra,” he added. The registration facility in J&K is available at 11 Business Units namely Karan Nagar Srinagar, Bakshi Nagar Jammu, Residency Road Jammu, Gandhi Nagar Jammu ,Ramban, Doda, Billawer, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Leh business units of the bank from 3 P.Mto 6:00 PM on all the workingdays. A total of 14720 YPF’s will be registered in J&K by J&K Bank alone.


Fitness World House of Gym & fitness Equipments at kaksarie karanagar was inaugurated by former finance, R&B and Education Minister jinaab Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari sahb. He said that fitness is the mother of all sports n we need to focus on fitness especially when our youth is fallen prey to drug abuse these days.
[4/2, 18:49] Adil KU: He also laid great emphasis on bodybuilding & exercising regularly in the Gym so that our youth remains fit & healthy. The owner of showroom Mr. irfan Batoo said that after Completing my MBA I decided to launch this venture so that youth of the valley especially from Srinagar don't confine n depend themselves to govts jobs n inshallah youth of Kashmir had great potential & talent in every field that needs only encouragement from the govt & administration.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;