J&K Bank, SPMU-PFMS organise workshop in SKUAST

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
In collaboration with State Project Management Unit (SPMU), J&K Bank Thursday organized a one-day workshop-cum-training programme for Krishi Vigyan Kendrayalyas (KVK) on Public Fund Management System (PFMS) at Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences Kashmir (SKUAST-K).
Facilitating the SPMU officials, the training session was coordinated and technically supported by the Business Acquisition Department of the Bank in association with J&K Bank Business Unit SKUAST.
In his opening remarks, Director General Finance SKUAST, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir emphasized on the need of utilizing such opportunities for taking the benefits of government schemes directly to the eligible consumers.
“PFMS primarily aims at ensuring that the benefits of government-sponsored schemes are directly received by the beneficiaries. I request the participants use this opportunity in understanding the schemes and the benefits these offer to the general consumers. This workshop should be productive so far as implementation of schemes is concerned,” DGF SKUAST said.
Notably, the Union Government in December 2013 had approved the national rollout of PFMS for all states and schemes by 2017. The financial management platform PFMS aims at tracking fund flows to states and central departments on a real-time basis and facilitates direct payment to beneficiaries among others.
The platform has a database of all recipient agencies and is integrated with the state treasuries for tracking of fund flow to the lowest level of implementation for plan schemes.
During the workshop, the participants were given a detailed information on the online management of PFMS portal by SPMU staff. An illustrative PowerPoint presentation on PFMS was also given by Operational Manager of SPMU, Navneet Singh and Dheeraj Salathia.
The session concluded with vote of thanks.