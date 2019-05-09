J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding loan in Kathua

May 09, 2019 | Agencies

A team of J&K Bank on Thursday seized a private hospital after it failed to repay back an outstanding loan amount.

The team assisted by police and officials from administration , on Wednesday afternoon, sealed one Aastha Nursing Home at Kathua, a news agency reported.

Bank officials said that an amount of Rs 1.37 crore was outstanding from hospital side and despite giving reminders and warnings, it was not returned.