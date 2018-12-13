J&K Bank RSETI Ganderbal, Kupwara conclude PMEGP training program

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 12:
J&K Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institutes Ganderbal and Kupwara concluded their recently organized 10-day training programs, wherein 52 unemployed youth from different areas like Wangat, Chunt Waliwar, Gotli Bagh, Gund, Karalpora, Handwara, Panzgam, Malikpora, and Nathnusa participated.
Both the RSETIs conducted the training under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP).
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal Nazir Ahmad Baba chaired the valedictory session conducted in RSETI, Ganderbal. District co-coordinator KVIC Riyaz Ahmad, District Officer KVIB Misha Musharraf, Bank’s Cluster Head Ganderbal Farhat Abbas, Head BU Ganderbal Kaisar Tantray and host of other officers of various concerned departments of the Government also attended the session.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC said, “Over a period of time now these RSETIs are playing a significant role in entrepreneurship development in the state as entrepreneurs need proper training to capitalize on their strengths and translate their dreams into real success.” He urged the trained entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the training sessions conducted at institutes like RSETI’S and set up their units with the financial and other support forthcoming from the banks and the government.
Director RSETI Manzoor Hamdani said that the institute shall continue to play a pivotal role in creating self-employment culture among the unemployed youth.
Cluster Head Ganderbal Farhat Abbas also highlighted the role of J&K bank on the occasion saying that the bank has always been on the forefront in the upliftment of downtrodden, poor unemployed youth in line with the RSETI mission.
ADDC Ganderbal distributed 30 certificates among the trainees on their successful completion of the training. Notably, Since April 2018, RSETI Ganderbal has trained as many as 175 candidates under PMEGP.
Meanwhile, the Valedictory function in Kupwara was chaired by the Director RSETI Mushtaq Ahmad Mattoo in presence of representatives from KVIC, Pampore Sajjad Hussain who distributed the certificates among the trainees.
Since RSETIs help the trainees in creating credit linkages for the establishment of successful business ventures, 29 candidates from RSETI Kupwara have been financed by the J&K bank to the tune of Rs 1.88 Cr, 2 candidates by Grameen Bank and one candidate by SBI.