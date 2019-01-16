J&K Bank RSETI Ganderbal concludes PMEGP training programme

RSETIs play significant role in entrepreneurship Development” Cluster Head Ganderbal
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute Ganderbal concluded 10-day training programof the 86th batch today, wherein 35 unemployed youth from different areas like Ganderbal, Wangat, Chunt Waliwar, Gagangir,Sonamarg participated.
Cluster Head Kashmir Central II Farhat Abbass chaired the valedictory session. District Co-coordinator KVIC Riyaz Ahmad, Director RSETI Ganderbal Manzoor Ul Hussain Hamdani, Lead District Manager Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Wani and a good number of officers from various concerned departments of the Government also attended the session.
Urging the trained entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the training sessions conducted at the institute and setting up their units with the financial and other support forthcoming from the banks and the government, Chief Guest Farhat Abbass said, “RSETIs play a significant role in entrepreneurship development in the state as entrepreneurs need proper training to capitalize on their strengths and translate their dreams into real success,” addingRSETI’s provide a strong platform to the budding entrepreneurs to have the basic training & counselling to kick-start their projects.
Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of RSETI Ganderbal, Director RSETI Manzoor Hamdani said, “Besides providing training to various candidates forwarded by Government agencies like KVIB, DIC &KVIC, the institute (RSETI) is making strenuous efforts in identifying the financiallypoor candidates for trainings in various vocational courses encouraging them to be a part of self-employment culture.”
Earlier LDM Ganderbal Farooq A. Wani highlighted the role of J&K bank saying, “The bank has always been on the forefront in the upliftment of downtrodden, poor unemployed youth in line with the RSETI mission.”
Cluster Head distributed 35 certificates among the trainees on their successful completion of the training. Notably, since April 2018, RSETI Ganderbal has trained 210 candidates under PMEGP.