About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association Conference held in Jammu

Role of ex-employees invaluable for the institution: Parvez Ahmed

The J & K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) Jammu today felicitated Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Mr Parvez Ahmed on its 5th conference in an impressive function held atHotel Asia Jammu.
The function was attended by Bank’s Executive President R.K. Chhiber, President Sunil Gupta, Vice Presidents Sudhir Gupta and Shareesh Sharma along with office bearers of the association and a large number of ex-employees of the Bank.
Speaking on the occasion Parvez Ahmed said, “It is a privilege to be a part of 5th Conference of J&K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association Jammu and acknowledged the huge contribution of retirees who laid the strong foundation of this prestigious institution. It is the result of their dedication and commitment that this premier financial institution of the state is all set to touch new heights now. We need to preserve the core values of loyalty, dedication, compassionate human touch for customers, etc. which has created a unique Brand Identity for the Bank in the state and rest of India. Your services and contribution to the J&K Bank’s growth shall always be remembered, respected and held in high esteem”.
Eulogizing the role of ex employees the Chairman said “It is only because of the contributions of our senior colleagues that the bank has grown from a small bank a few decades back to an institution of systemic importance of the J&K state doing a business in excess of 1,60,000 Cr providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of families besides growth capital to the entrepreneurs in nook and corner of the state . When I look back at the journey of the bank since 1998 when I joined the bank and even since its inception, I justifiably feel proud of the progress we have made so far and I am honored to say that the versatility, adaptability, selfless attitude and resourcefulness of the people sitting in front of me today allowed it to be what it is today: with their unflinching loyalty making a huge lifelong contribution in more than 80 years history of the Bank”.
“It is heartening to learn that our ex employees not only continue to act as brand ambassadors of the Bank and are in fact our eyes and ears in the society providing us valuable feedback for improving our products and services but are also simultaneously helping the bank in propagating and fulfilling the mission and vision of Maharaja Hari Singh, founder of the Bank to bring about the socio economic equality in this state. The issues of socio-cultural and economic equality will remain on top of J&K Bank’s agenda across the state” added the Chairman
Wishing a long and healthy retired life of the ex-colleagues the Chairman announced “Long Live Our Pensioners Scheme” which will be rolled out post regulatory clearances coinciding with the Bank’s 80th year of operations wherein all the retired employees of the Bank will be honoured/rewarded on attaining age of 80, 85, 90 and 100 years with Rs 80000, Rs 85000, Rs 90000 and Rs 10 lacs on the respective milestones.
Earlier the programme commenced by paying rich tributes to the departed members colleagues of the REWA during the previous year. Subsequently Mohinder Singh, President of the association, highlighted the role of Parvez Ahmed for his leadership qualities in steering the bank out of bad phase. “It is heartening to see that the captain and his team while sailing through rough waters steadily sailed the bank towards safe shores. Mr Bashir Ahmad Khan President of the association’s Kashmir chapter said that human capital is the back bone of any institution and its leadership decides the fate of its success story. “The whole bank is spellboundunder the visionary, people friendly and compassionate leadership in the form of Mr Parvez Ahmed”, he added.
Vice president JKBOA Arjun Singh Rathore also spoke on the occasion. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Prem Parkash Gupta Secretary of J &K Bank REWA.

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association Conference held in Jammu

Role of ex-employees invaluable for the institution: Parvez Ahmed

              

The J & K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) Jammu today felicitated Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Mr Parvez Ahmed on its 5th conference in an impressive function held atHotel Asia Jammu.
The function was attended by Bank’s Executive President R.K. Chhiber, President Sunil Gupta, Vice Presidents Sudhir Gupta and Shareesh Sharma along with office bearers of the association and a large number of ex-employees of the Bank.
Speaking on the occasion Parvez Ahmed said, “It is a privilege to be a part of 5th Conference of J&K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association Jammu and acknowledged the huge contribution of retirees who laid the strong foundation of this prestigious institution. It is the result of their dedication and commitment that this premier financial institution of the state is all set to touch new heights now. We need to preserve the core values of loyalty, dedication, compassionate human touch for customers, etc. which has created a unique Brand Identity for the Bank in the state and rest of India. Your services and contribution to the J&K Bank’s growth shall always be remembered, respected and held in high esteem”.
Eulogizing the role of ex employees the Chairman said “It is only because of the contributions of our senior colleagues that the bank has grown from a small bank a few decades back to an institution of systemic importance of the J&K state doing a business in excess of 1,60,000 Cr providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of families besides growth capital to the entrepreneurs in nook and corner of the state . When I look back at the journey of the bank since 1998 when I joined the bank and even since its inception, I justifiably feel proud of the progress we have made so far and I am honored to say that the versatility, adaptability, selfless attitude and resourcefulness of the people sitting in front of me today allowed it to be what it is today: with their unflinching loyalty making a huge lifelong contribution in more than 80 years history of the Bank”.
“It is heartening to learn that our ex employees not only continue to act as brand ambassadors of the Bank and are in fact our eyes and ears in the society providing us valuable feedback for improving our products and services but are also simultaneously helping the bank in propagating and fulfilling the mission and vision of Maharaja Hari Singh, founder of the Bank to bring about the socio economic equality in this state. The issues of socio-cultural and economic equality will remain on top of J&K Bank’s agenda across the state” added the Chairman
Wishing a long and healthy retired life of the ex-colleagues the Chairman announced “Long Live Our Pensioners Scheme” which will be rolled out post regulatory clearances coinciding with the Bank’s 80th year of operations wherein all the retired employees of the Bank will be honoured/rewarded on attaining age of 80, 85, 90 and 100 years with Rs 80000, Rs 85000, Rs 90000 and Rs 10 lacs on the respective milestones.
Earlier the programme commenced by paying rich tributes to the departed members colleagues of the REWA during the previous year. Subsequently Mohinder Singh, President of the association, highlighted the role of Parvez Ahmed for his leadership qualities in steering the bank out of bad phase. “It is heartening to see that the captain and his team while sailing through rough waters steadily sailed the bank towards safe shores. Mr Bashir Ahmad Khan President of the association’s Kashmir chapter said that human capital is the back bone of any institution and its leadership decides the fate of its success story. “The whole bank is spellboundunder the visionary, people friendly and compassionate leadership in the form of Mr Parvez Ahmed”, he added.
Vice president JKBOA Arjun Singh Rathore also spoke on the occasion. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Prem Parkash Gupta Secretary of J &K Bank REWA.

News From Rising Kashmir

;