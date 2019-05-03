JK Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association Conference held in Jammu

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Role of ex-employees invaluable for the institution: Parvez Ahmed

The J & K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association (REWA) Jammu today felicitated Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Mr Parvez Ahmed on its 5th conference in an impressive function held atHotel Asia Jammu.

The function was attended by Bank’s Executive President R.K. Chhiber, President Sunil Gupta, Vice Presidents Sudhir Gupta and Shareesh Sharma along with office bearers of the association and a large number of ex-employees of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion Parvez Ahmed said, “It is a privilege to be a part of 5th Conference of J&K Bank Retired Employees Welfare Association Jammu and acknowledged the huge contribution of retirees who laid the strong foundation of this prestigious institution. It is the result of their dedication and commitment that this premier financial institution of the state is all set to touch new heights now. We need to preserve the core values of loyalty, dedication, compassionate human touch for customers, etc. which has created a unique Brand Identity for the Bank in the state and rest of India. Your services and contribution to the J&K Bank’s growth shall always be remembered, respected and held in high esteem”.

Eulogizing the role of ex employees the Chairman said “It is only because of the contributions of our senior colleagues that the bank has grown from a small bank a few decades back to an institution of systemic importance of the J&K state doing a business in excess of 1,60,000 Cr providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of families besides growth capital to the entrepreneurs in nook and corner of the state . When I look back at the journey of the bank since 1998 when I joined the bank and even since its inception, I justifiably feel proud of the progress we have made so far and I am honored to say that the versatility, adaptability, selfless attitude and resourcefulness of the people sitting in front of me today allowed it to be what it is today: with their unflinching loyalty making a huge lifelong contribution in more than 80 years history of the Bank”.

“It is heartening to learn that our ex employees not only continue to act as brand ambassadors of the Bank and are in fact our eyes and ears in the society providing us valuable feedback for improving our products and services but are also simultaneously helping the bank in propagating and fulfilling the mission and vision of Maharaja Hari Singh, founder of the Bank to bring about the socio economic equality in this state. The issues of socio-cultural and economic equality will remain on top of J&K Bank’s agenda across the state” added the Chairman

Wishing a long and healthy retired life of the ex-colleagues the Chairman announced “Long Live Our Pensioners Scheme” which will be rolled out post regulatory clearances coinciding with the Bank’s 80th year of operations wherein all the retired employees of the Bank will be honoured/rewarded on attaining age of 80, 85, 90 and 100 years with Rs 80000, Rs 85000, Rs 90000 and Rs 10 lacs on the respective milestones.

Earlier the programme commenced by paying rich tributes to the departed members colleagues of the REWA during the previous year. Subsequently Mohinder Singh, President of the association, highlighted the role of Parvez Ahmed for his leadership qualities in steering the bank out of bad phase. “It is heartening to see that the captain and his team while sailing through rough waters steadily sailed the bank towards safe shores. Mr Bashir Ahmad Khan President of the association’s Kashmir chapter said that human capital is the back bone of any institution and its leadership decides the fate of its success story. “The whole bank is spellboundunder the visionary, people friendly and compassionate leadership in the form of Mr Parvez Ahmed”, he added.

Vice president JKBOA Arjun Singh Rathore also spoke on the occasion. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Prem Parkash Gupta Secretary of J &K Bank REWA.