J&K Bank restores ATM operations on war footing in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
After developing a snag in its ATM network in the Kashmir Valley owing to disruption in the power supply following unprecedented snowfall, J&K Bank has made most of its automated teller machines (ATMs) operational in the region. Soon after the bank’s ATM network went out of gear, the bank swiftly constituted special teams in all valley districts to make the ATMs operational for the convenience of the people.
Notably, the bank has a network of almost 700 ATMs in the Kashmir region.
Due to lack of power supply in the valley due to heavy snowfall, the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) back-up got exhausted, leaving the machines non-operational. The bank teams used mobile power generators to load the machines with sufficient power back in the absence of normal power supply.
While filing this report, according to the bank spokesman, 80 per cent of the ATMs in the region were made operational and rest of the machines would be back on track within few hours. The machines installed at various hospitals across the valley were immediately put back on track on priority basis.
The bank has regretted inconvenience, if any, to the public caused by disruption in the ATM services. Pertinently, the disruption was due to cut in power supply on the entire valley.
Meanwhile, the bank has reiterated its commitment to render its uninterrupted services to the people in all circumstances. The bank also hails the support and patience of its clients during these difficult times
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses it’s anguish at the damage to our crops, fruits and trees throughout Kashmir Valley due to the yesterday’s snowfall. Preliminary reports received from various Fruit Associations including Anantnag suggest that losses upwards of Rs. 500/- crores have been incurred and irreparable damage caused to trees, plantations and orchards. We appeal to the whole community to stand behind our brothers in distress and extend support in whatever manner possible.
The avoidable delay in implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes has ensured that our farmers and orchardists are deprived of any sort of insurance cover which could have proved to be of critical importance at this juncture.
The KCC&I has been demanding laying of underground cables for power transmission since years now. This would have saved crores in T&D Losses and would have ensured hassle free power supply in the winter months, but the Power Development Department instead chose to waste thousands of crores in laying of covered cables on transmission poles. The results are out and it’s time that some accountability was sought.
The State Administration seems to enjoy digging wells at the time of fire and indulge in cosmetic firefighting exercises without taking any long term corrective measures for addressing core infrastructural issues. Year after year we have to issue the same press statements as the population continues to suffer losses.