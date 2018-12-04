J&K Bank promotes Sheigan as Executive President

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 03:
Strengthening its top management, J&K Bank has elevated its President Abdul Rashid Sheigan to the position of Executive President.
Sheigan, who has thirty-six years of experience in banking and financial services, has served the bank in various capacities at significant positions throughout his tenure which include President Credit, Strategy and IT, Zonal Head Kashmir (Central).
He has been assigned important portfolios that include Human Resources Development Department and Corporate Communications.