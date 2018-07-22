J&K Bank promotes 578 officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 21:
J&K Bank Saturday promoted its 578 executives to senior executive level.
“During the last few months, we have seen more promotions than have happened over the last many years. For us the career progression of dedicated officers and workman staff is the single most important element of organizational health," commented Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed on the occasion.
While addressing to the promoted officers, the chairman said, “The elevations come at a very challenging time and I expect them to embrace the challenges with an open mind and prepare themselves to deliver rather outperform their own self to live upto the demand of the work with sincerity, passion and undying commitment. I am confident and optimistic that together we shall add a new chapter of excellence and efficiency to the remarkable legacy of our Bank.”
Only a month ago, the bank had promoted around 800 officers in Associate Executive cadre besides elevating Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Assistant Vice Presidents.