JK Bank promotes 1026 Banking Associates to officers’ cadre

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Oct. 07:
J&K Bank has promoted1026 Banking Associates to Associate Executive (Scale I) cadre yesterday. A few months back, the Banking Associates were screened through the bank’s given career progression route and were found eligible for promotion to Associate Executive level.
While commenting on the promotions, the Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed, said, “During the last two years, we have seen more promotions than have happened over the last many years. For us the career progression of dedicated officers and workman staff is the single most important element of organizational health.”
The chairman further stated that the elevations come at a very challenging time and the bank has expectations that the promoted employees would be embracing the challenges with an open mind and prepare themselves to deliver rather outperform their own self to live upto the demand of the work with sincerity, passion and undying commitment.
“I am confident and optimistic that together we shall add a new chapter of excellence and efficiency to the remarkable legacy of our Bank,” said the chairman.
It is worth mentioning that during the last two years, staff welfare has remained at the heart of organizational transformation. Career progression received major boost in the form of unprecedented number of promotions across hierarchies. In total 2844 promotions (including 1343 Banking Associated to Associate Executives cadre) took place during the last two years.