March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank organizes SLBC’s 10th Sub-committee meet for Export Promotion

With a view to provide liberal finance to exporters of the state and meet their expectations, J&K Bank, the convenor, Friday organized the 10th Sub-committee meet of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) for export promotion here at the Bank's Zonal Office Jammu.
The Bank’s Executive President R.K Chhibber chaired the meeting attended by General Manager RBI Jammu H K Soni, Bank’s President/CFO Rakesh Gandotra, Joint Director, Directorate of Industries & Commerce Trishala Kumari besides Bank’s Vice President Arshad Hussain Dar, Zonal Head J&K Bank Sudhir Gupta and representatives from various government agencies, trade bodies and representatives from other banks.
All the issues related to extending liberal finance to exporters at concessional rate of interest were discussed during the meeting.
Executive President R K Chibber requested the banks and impressed upon them to provide the data to the SLBC Secretariat with respect to the exports for more fruitful interaction in future.
Speaking on the occasion and sharing his experience with other exporters and business community, President of J&K Walnut Exporters Association, Gagan Jain appreciated the good work done by the banks, particularly J&K Bank, in extending various facilities to the exporters.
He, however, emphasized that the system and procedures need to be simplified in order to provide an impetus to the export industry in the state.
He also stressed upon removing all the bottlenecks and hindrances vis-a-vis importing the raw material in the state from various places.
General Manager RBI HK Soni suggested the banks to publicize the literacy material for the benefit of the exporter’s community and also advised the members to raise the issue at different departments.
He also advised the participants to bring in the RBI Notice for any export related issues so as to resolve the general problems of the business community.
The meeting concluded with vote of thanks presented by Vice President Arshad Hussain Dar.

