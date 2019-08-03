J&K Bank opens new Business Unit, two ATMs at Kishtwar

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Extending the world-class banking facilities and services to the far flung areas of the state, J&K Bank opened a new Business Unit at Sigdee in district Kishtwar besides commissioning two ATMs at Pochal and Mugalmaidan.

Bank’s Zonal Head Jammu North (I) Sajad Hussain Malik inaugurated the BU and two ATMs in presence of Cluster Head Jammu North (I) Shashi Sharma amid gathering of local residents, senior citizens and civil society members besides other officers of the bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said that the inauguration of BU and two ATMs in district Kishtwar is a part of the bank’s plan to facilitate hassle-free and customer-friendly banking services to the public residing in the most backward rural areas of the state.

Reaffirming the Bank’s commitment Zonal Head said, “We have opened this business unit at Sigdee in Inderwal area and installed two ATMs at the places of utmost convenience for people residing in rural areas. The newly opened branch will offer an array of our products including various deposits, loans besides offering digital banking products and other financial services right at their doorsteps”.

He further stressed upon the public to take full benefit of various other social security schemes including PMJBY, PMSBY, APY and PMFBY also apart from general banking facilities.

Earlier in his welcome address Cluster Head Shashi Kumar Sharma said that the Bank has added 22nd Business Unit in the Kishtwar cluster while as the number of ATMs has reached 20. He assured of the best customized products for every personal, agricultural & other business requirements. The members of civil society present on the occasion expressed their gratitude and commended the bank for the initiative.