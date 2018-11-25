JK Bank now under fully control of Govt: Experts

‘Bank’s individuality taken away; even lending, buying powers snatched’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 24:
Top constitutional experts Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir Bank after its declaration as a public sector bank is now fully in the administrative and financial control of the Jammu and Kashmir government and the authority of the bank chairman has been reduced to the extent of the managing director of a public sector corporation.
Leading constitutional expert and senior advocate Zaffar Ahmad Shah said, Jammu and Kashmir Bank after its declaration as a public sector bank by Governor Satya Pal Malik has now come under the complete administrative and financial control of the State government.
“The chairman of the bank is now like managing director of any public sector corporation of the state government and the government has now the power and authority to nominate members for the board of directors, the highest decision making body of the bank,” he said.
Another leading constitutional expert Zaffar Qureshi said individuality of J&K Bank has been taken away after the Governor declared it a Public Sector Bank.
“Now the government has the power and authority to nominate members for the board of directors for Jammu and Kashmir Bank and can intervene even in the lending and buying matters. The position of the chairman of the bank has been almost reduced to the extent of a managing director of a public sector corporation,” he added. (KNS)