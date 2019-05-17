About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank must make recruitment process transparent: Tarigami

Common perception in the state is that the recruitment process in Jammu and Kashmir Bank is not being held transparently. Today also confusion has been created in merit list for probationary officer aspirants. In the first notification cut-off marks were different and later it was changed.
Due to this chaos, there are rumors that some brokers are collecting money from gullible aspirants which is most unfortunate. There are reports that such practices were done in the past as well. Jammu and Kashmir Bank management must clear the confusion and doubts created due to the change in cut off marks in the merit list for probationary officer aspirants.
Responsibilities must be fixed and those who are found guilty must be punished. Why has chaos been created? Let the Bank management make the points of all candidates public and if any candidate has any doubt he must be provided the answer sheets under RTI Act for re-verification. The Bank management must maintain absolute transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
Also, the Bank management must make public as to what happened to the decision of the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik that had ordered the Bank should be brought under the RTI and made accountable before the legislature. What happened to that order and why is that order not being implemented?
The Bank should be answerable to the people through the setting up of an appropriate institutional mechanism. To free this institution from unbearable stress, it is urgently required to put its functioning to the public scrutiny.
Transparency alone can create confidence among the unemployed youth. But there are serious misgivings and allegations regarding the recruitment process of J&K Bank not today but in the past as well and the perception are that there is lack of transparency. What is needed is to provide information to the people, about the recruitment process through RTI and J&K legislature.

