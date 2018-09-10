JK Bank LDM holds DLRC meetings in Bandipora

Srinagar, Sept 09:
All banks operating in the Bandipora district of Kashmir division have extended credit aggregating to an amount of Rs. 66.31 crores under Priority Sector and Rs 49.93 crores under Non- Priority sector during the first quarter of the year 2018 – 19 ending June 2018.
This was stated by the Lead District Manager Bandipora Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan in informed the house in the DCC & DLRC meetings held a few days back. The meetings were presided over by Mohd Qasim Wani Additional Development Commissioner Bandipora. The lead district manager informed that J & K Bank alone has disbursed Rs 99.94 crores which accounts to 45% of the total credit disbursed by all banks operating in the District for the financial year 2018-19. Notably the outstanding total credit of all banks is Rs 116.24 crores, which is 25% achievement of the given targets
The meeting was attended by District Coordinators of all Banks, Govt. departments and other development agencies.
Besides reviewing the performance of Banks & Govt. departments under various Schemes, the Chairman of DCC & DLRC meetings directed for speedy disposal of Govt. Sponsored cases. He advised all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work with cooperation, coordination and cohesion to achieve the goals and targets for development, progress and eradication of unemployment.
The District Credit Plan for year 2018-19 was unveiled in the function. It was informed that Rs 424.96 crores were fixed as target for priority sector whereas Rs 50.83 under non priority sector.