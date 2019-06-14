J&K Bank launches ‘Premium Savings Bank Account’ scheme

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To meet the requirements of high net worth individuals, J&K Bank Thursday launched Premium Savings Bank Account scheme- a tailor-made product with special add-ons, freebies and discounts in fee, charges at the Corporate Headquarter of the Bank.

Customized to address the needs of different sets of prospective customers, the account has an Average Monthly Balance (AMB) requirement of Rs 1.00 lakh only and is replete with attractive features including free Accidental Insurance Cover of Rs 5 Lacs.

A bank statement said the it is committed to providing world class banking products for the entire spectrum of society in terms of their economic standing.

“This product is designed to meet the requisite demands of high net worth individuals. The product has appealing features besides many add-ons for individuals with sound financial standing. The bank shall continue to come up with innovative products to address the rapidly evolving requirements of its customers and going by its motto of Serving to Empower, shall strive to keep evolving.”

Other special features of the product include zero cash deposit charges at Base Business Unit, free first Instant / Personalized Card (Gold Debit Card), zero annual / renewal charges for gold debit card, cash withdrawal of Rs 75, 000 per day at ATMs and POS / merchant usage of Rs 150000 per day using gold debit card, zero credit card issuance charges and many other attractive features.