JK Bank, JDA launch cleanliness drive

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 11:
JK Bank in collaboration with Jammu Development Authority (JDA) today launched a three day cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission to promote upkeep of surroundings and environment for healthy living. The drive was flagged off jointly by Chairman and CEO JK Bank, Parvez Ahmed, and Vice Chairman, JDA, RK Shavan in presence of the members of the Transport Nagar welfare association at Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.
The launch began with a team from JK Bank and JDA gathered around Bahu Plaza to proceed towards Transport Nagar, Narwal for a massive cleanliness drive in the area y pressing JCB, Tipper etc. and collection of plastic and other hazardous waste around. The cleanliness exercise will continue for three days covering Rail Head Complex and Bahu Plaza areas in addition to Narwal.
JK Bank Chairman, Parvez Ahmed revealed that Bank has been actively taking up initiatives towards environment and maintaining pristine natural beauty of the state through massive tree plantation drives, construction of amenities and adoption of parks/play areas in J&K. He said, “Today’s initiative is reiteration of our commitment to a clean environment while being at the forefront in implementing the Flagship schemes of central government as per the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister It is a privilege to join hands with the Development Authorities and Municipal Corporations to support their efforts as a responsible Corporate Citizen. We are particularly concerned about various health hazards that our people working in sectors like Transport and street vending are prone to due to garbage piling and unhygienic surroundings. We value their selfless service to the society and this drive is a small gesture of “Thank You” towards theses people by creating healthy and clean surroundings. It is my request to all the citizens to uphold this spirit of service and participate in the drive in areas around them for maintaining Swachhta all around us. We will continue this drive for three days and cover Rail Head Complex also which is the corporate hub of the capital city of Jammu. “
The Chairman added that all JK Bank Business Units across the state have been instructed to participate in the cleanliness drive in and around their areas of operation. Bank and JDA will also run awareness campaigns on cleanliness in the three day initiative.
Vice- Chairman JDA, RK Shavan appreciated the J&K Bank Chairman for readily agreeing to collaborate & support for creating good working conditions for the inhabitants and workers in the Transport Nagar area. He said that people of the state have huge expectations from the J&K Bank and it is good to see the bank proactively engaging with the society for meeting those expectations. He expressed gratitude to the Chairman and his team for supporting the initiative. The office bearers of the Transport Nagar welfare association thanked the Bank and JDA for coming together and demonstrating commitment towards promoting public health and hygiene.
On the request of the members of the Transport Nagar welfare association, the Chairman JK Bank announced to adopt the area for extensive plantation besides collaborating with JDA to improve the hygienic conditions of the area by constructing toilets which shall be handed over to the association for running on self sustainable basis. The Bank he announced will also install dustbins, cleanliness messages and slogans in the area.