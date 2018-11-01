J&K Bank is collective asset, don’t politicize it: KEA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 31:
Asserting that J&K Bank is the collective asset of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan on Wednesday said that this financial institution should not be politicized.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation said for quite some time efforts are being made to “politicize and demonize” J&K Bank in one way or the other only to meet nefarious designs of some vested interests.
“Some forces are hell bent to defame the bank as a part of the larger conspiracy to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their assets by making drastic changes that may look good at the face of it but will have far-reaching consequences,” Khan said.
The KEA said it was encouraging that in the last few quarters the bank has shown growth when other such financial institutions have been witnessing a fall in their assets across the South Asian region. “At a time when we should appreciate our bank we are joining ranks of those who want to defame it to meet their larger designs against the interests of this state,” he said.
Asking the political setup, the civil society and the business community to rise to the occasion, Yasin Khan said safeguard of the J&K Bank and its interests should be basic priorities of every state subject.
“Time has come that we all join hands to safeguard our collective asset, our own bank, the J&K Bank,” Khan said. (CNS)