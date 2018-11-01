J&K Bank is a wonderful institution: Guv

Militancy won’t end with the killing of militants; dialogue to solve issues
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Oct 31:
In a U-turn, Governor Governor Satyal Paul Malik Wednesday called Jammu and Kashmir Bank a ‘wonderful institution’ and said whatever he told about the bank recently is not true regarding ‘recruitment scam.’
“I was told by officials of the J&K Bank and a group of children but it is not necessary that all the allegations are true. Without investigation, I can’t say that J&K Bank is like that what was told to me by the bank officials and children,” Malik said in his first interaction with media, here.
Praising the J&K Bank, he said, “J&K Bank is doing good work and it’s a wonderful institution for the State. We have given directions to run the bank in good manner.”
“It’s (Bank) a successful institution. I have not blamed the bank. Whatever I had told was repeated by me which was told to me by the group of children and JK Bank officials. It is not necessary that whatever is told is right about the bank, it can be clear after investigation,” he said.
In response to a question, Malik said the youth, who are being radicalized in Kashmir, should be made to realize that radicalization won’t benefit them.
“With the use of weapons, they won’t be able to achieve anything. The things could be settled though dialogues,” he said adding, “There is a need to win trust of Kashmiri people especially youth for restoring peace in the valley.”
Taking at Pakistan, the Governor said, “Pakistan wants disturbance in J&K but they are not successful. They were unable to disturb recently held Urban Local Body (ULB) polls”.
“I don’t give much importance to Pakistan it is such a country, whose ruler is running it by selling buffalo and cars,” he said.
Responding to allegations that he was defaming Kashmiris, Malik said, “If I am being accused that I am defaming Kashmiris by raising corruption issues, then it is wrong.”
“Instead, those people are defaming Kashmiris, who are doing corruption,” he said.
“I have seen inequality in Kashmir. People are poor and at the same time, people are too much rich, which hurts. Equality will come when corruption will stop,” he said.
Malik said militancy won’t end with the killing of militants.
“Our motive is to kill militancy not militants to give impression to Kashmiris that nothing will happen with weapons,” he said.
Citing example of LTTE, which was a well organization and was defeated by Sri Lankan forces, Malik said, “LTTE, which was a big organization, failed to achieve its motive though gun. If it failed to achieve its goals, how can militants in Kashmir.”
“Militants cannot do anything. We want to bring misled youth to mainstream,” he said.
In reply to another question, he said he has understood all problems of Jammu and Kashmir in two months of his tenure.
“I will try to solve the problems being faced by the people,” he added.