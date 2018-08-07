JK Bank institutes Gold Medals for academic toppers 

Reach out to the student community to inspire them and channelize their energy: J&K Bank Chariman
Srinagar, Aug 06:
Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, Monday celebrated its Foundation Day which was presided over by the Chairman and CEO, J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed as chief guest in presence of Guest of Honor, Vice Chancellor, Central University, Prof. Ashok Aima, Director IIT Jammu Manoj Gaur administration and faculty of IIT, Jammu and a large number of IIT students. The day marked the 3rd Foundation Day celebration since establishment of IIT at Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, J&K Bank Chairman & CEO Parvez Ahmed congratulated the entire team of IIT Jammu and described the day as a milestone for the entire J&K state for ushering an abode of knowledge and innovation within the state. He hailed the contributions of Indian Institutes of Technology in shaping the country and bringing global recognition to the country by producing finest engineers and business leaders.
He further said, “Your presence here opens great opportunities to explore research and contribute technological solutions for the welfare of our people in the state, understand the challenges unique to J&K and harness the strong sectors of our state through innovative breakthroughs catalyzing socio-economic development of J&K. Your can help nurture innovation in local resource endowments of J&K, which can augment income and employment generation in the region. and at the same time most essentially create a knowledge based society. We as a Financial Institution are eager to support such initiatives in every possible way for being an important stakeholder in the socio-economic development of our state.”
Advising the students who he described as future leaders Chairman JK bank said, “No institution can prosper in isolation and at J&K Bank we are voluntarily and proactively engaging ourselves with the various stakeholders to share the dividends of our growth. We focus not only on our top and bottomline but also on being a good corporate citizen. This is the need of the hour and believe me in present era of fast changing world full of uncertainties the companies which do not focus on the well defined triple bottomline of economic, environmental and social goals simultaneously will be rendered irrelevant. Let us inculcate in our future leaders in this hall that business has a responsibility beyond its basic responsibility to its shareholders; a responsibility to a broader constituency that includes its key stakeholders: customers, employees, government - the people of the communities in which it operates."
Emphasizing on the role of Industry Academia partnership, Parvez Ahmed assured every possible help by J&K Bank to create a bridge between society and Centre of knowledge. He said, “My personal request to the leadership of IIT Jammu is to reach out to the student community in far flung areas by collaborating with educational institutions to inspire the youth and channelize their energy in constructive contribution in the society. I can assure you that JK Bank is more than willing to walk the extra mile in acting as a bridge between the IIT Jammu and people in the nooks and corners of the state who are our banking franchise.” Later Parvez Ahmed announced the institution of JK Bank Gold Medals to the overall toppers of IIT Jammu.
Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu Prof Ashok Aima spoke about the expansion journey of premier institutes like IITs and IIMs leading to democratization by providing opportunities to a large number of talented youth of the country. He further said that the Knowledge and Intellectual Capital of the country decided its destiny. While appreciating the missionary zeal of Chairman and CEO JK Bank for enhanced industry academia partnership for cross pollination of ideas he lauded the outreach of JK Bank in IIT Jammu.
Earlier Naresh Kumar OSD MHRD IIT Jammu welcomed the participants to the foundation day celebrations and delineated the milestones of IIT Jammu and the future road map of creating the best infrastructure to create a centre of excellence. Dr D K Pandya Dean IIT Jammu spoke at length about the journey of IIT Jammu from a temporary campus at Paloura to Permanent Campus at Jagti. He also appreciated the support of JK Bank in their day to day functioning and welfare measures for the students of IIT Jammu.
Director IIT Jammu Manoj Gaur deliberated upon the vision and mission of IIT Jammu during the concluding remarks for the function. He expressed a strong desire for integration of the IIT with the local challenges to provide customized and innovative solution in the realm of Technology to all the three regions of the state having their unique set of challenges. He added that in a decade or so the IIT Jammu will cater to 15000 students who will make a mark at the national and international level. He alos acknowledged and appreciated the role played by J&K bank in reaching out to the educational institutions.
The Function was coordinated by Ishita Mahajan and Queeleen Kaur both faculty members at IIT Jammu. Later in the day, dignitaries planted a number of plants of medicinal value in and around the campus to mark its Foundation day celebrations.
Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu was established after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Higher Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Department of Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India, to set up an IIT campus at village Jagti, Tehsil Nagrota at Jammu. IIT Jammu admitted the first batch of 82 bright students in August 2016 at a Temporary campus in Paloura, Jammu. The Institution offers engineering courses in all major disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.