JK Bank inks MoU with Jamia Hamdard University

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 21
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between J&K Bank and Jamia Hamdard University (JHU) to facilitate a multi-function co-branded Campus Card for students of the University.
The MoU was signed by the J&K Bank Vice President & Zonal Head Delhi, Fayaz Ahmad Siddiqui and the Jamia Hamdard University Registrar, Syed Saud Akhtar in presence of Finance Officer, Jamia Hamdard University Rakesh Kumar Verma.
The chip based co-branded card operates both as a debit card and a smart card. Such cards are used globally in some educational institutions for multiple purposes such as student identity card, debit card and integrated access and attendance card.
Speaking on the occasion, J&K Bank Vice President & Zonal Head Delhi, Fayaz Ahmad Siddiqui said: “We at J&K Bank always work towards bringing the best in the industry to one and all. Jamia Hamdard University is a premier institution providing quality education to students and we at J&K Bank are always ready to walk the proverbial extra mile to act as a catalyst in the development of society. We always work towards creating an environment of business development by introducing the industry best practices and this collaboration for Smart Campus Card with Jamia Hamdard University is a perfect example."
Officers of Jamia Hamdard University also appreciated and congratulated the team of the bank and the university which made the launch of the card possible for benefit of Jamia Hamdard Students.