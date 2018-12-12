J&K Bank inaugurates new Premises, two ATMs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 11:
J&K Bank inaugurated new premises of its Business Unit at Palapora Noorbagh with Automated Teller Machine (ATM) facility besides commissioning one more Teller Machine within the premises of Modern Hospital at Rajbagh Srinagar.
The bank’s Executive President Abdul Rashid Sheigan inaugurated the ATM along with Managing Director, Modern Hospital Muzaffar Ahmad Jan amid gathering of valuable customers, visitors, attendants and hospital staff.
After inaugurating the ATM the Executive President said, “We are conscious of the growing footfall of people visiting public places like hospitals in the city. Today’s installation is part of this understanding aimed at providing high-tech banking facilities and services to the attendants, visitors and the staff here.”
“With peoples’ comfort at the heart of bank’s expansion policy, the bank shall be installing more of such high-tech banking facilities at such frequented places within the state”, he added.
“Modern Hospital has 180 employees including Doctors. This is a 55-bed hospital which serves more than 2000 visitors on daily basis including OPD patients. I thank the J&K Bank Management for installing this ATM at our hospital. The ATM facility will be beneficial to both the employees stationed here and the people who visit from different parts of the state”, said Muzaffar Ahmed Jan after the inauguration.
Meanwhile, the bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1, Tabasum Nazir inaugurated the new premises and ATM at Palapora in presence of Cluster Head Fayaz Ahmad Malik, Head Business Unit Tashoq Ahmad amid a huge gathering of valuable customers, local traders and senior citizens of the area.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “The feeling of being people’s bank encourages us to provide the people across the state with the best of banking facilities and financial products. And we remain committed to serve you with best banking services.”
She instructed the branch staff to sensitize the locals about various beneficiary schemes like Ladli Beti, Flexi Deposit and conduct campaigns to educate locals about digital delivery channels like mPAY app rolled out by the bank.
Assuring further improvement in customer services in future, she said, “I assure you of improvement in every aspect of our engagement with our customers. Besides, we will support the local entrepreneurs who want to start their ventures under various schemes of the bank.”
After the inauguration, she had a detailed interaction with the locals, including senior citizens and representatives from various government departments.
After commissioning of these ATMs, the number of such machines in J&K has gone to 1155. While as 737 ATMs are operational in the valley, 418 ATMs are operational in the Jammu region of the state. Overall, the ATM network has strengthened to 1254 across the country.