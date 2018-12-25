J&K Bank inaugurates new premises at Dab Ganderbal

‘Pilot project under CSR for handicrafts promotion’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed Monday the new premises of bank’s business unit at Dabb Ganderbal.
Bank’s Executive President Abdul Rashid Sheigan, Zonal Head Kashmir Central (II) RayeesMaqbool, Vice President Roshan Khayal, Cluster HeadsFarhat Abbas and ShabirAhmed, Headsof the adjoining business units and other officers of the bank were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Ahmad said Village Dab is not rich in literary terms only but has a rich legacy in Kashmir handicrafts also.
“But there is a need to transform the socio-economic scenario of this area through effective financial intermediation besides promoting the craft through our CSR program.”
The Bank Chairman also announced that they are starting a pilot project for the promotion of handicrafts under CSR by dedicating a community-centric facility for the people engaged with Kashmir arts.
“What we are doing here is actually walking the talk of providing the best banking facilities to the people of state. For, while deepening our footprints within the state, we are consistently renewing our interface with customers and people at large by taking care of their convenience and comfort both in terms of available infra-structure, products and services right near their doorsteps”, he said, adding further, “I am happy to see this newly built premises quite spacious, customer-friendly in design especially for our senior citizens and equipped with state-of-the-art banking facilities. It is my vision to make every delivery point of the bank as comfortable and welcoming as one can get for the customers and people at large.”
Urging the Zonal Head and other staff present on the occasion to walk an extra mile in delivering the best possible services to the people in the zone he said, “Best customer service has to be our hallmark being the premiere financial institution of the state. Therefore, I am sure our commitment will be matched by the best customer services from our dedicated work force to make each of our business units a welcome choice for inhabitants in the catchment area”, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Executive President Abdul Rashid Sheigan said that the bank has always been concerned about the community welfare and is on its mission to bring world class banking facilities to the people irrespective of their geography and social status.
Speaking on the occasion, President AuqafImamia Syed Nazir Rizvi expressed gratitude to the Bank for the new premises, which he said, would go a long way in mitigating the hardships in terms of banking facilities and financial services faced by the people of the area.
“The new premises is very appealing in its ambiance and has enough space to serve the customers belonging to cross sections of society. We are feeling very comfortable here”, he said.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Zonal Head RayeesMaqbool welcomed the Chairman and briefed him about the business in the zone and the potential segments within the catchment areas.
Cluster Head Farhat Abbas concluded the event by presenting the vote of thanks.