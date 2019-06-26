J&K Bank inaugurates ATM at Sheikh-Ul-Alam Hospital

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reaffirming its outreach and commitment to cater to the financial needs of the society, J&K Bank commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) inside the premises of Sheikh-Ul-Alam Hospital here at Srinagar.

President J&K Bank Mohammad Younis Patoo inaugurated the ATM in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Tabassum Nazir, Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Sundroo, amid a gathering of valuable customers, visitors, attendants, and hospital staff.

“Commissioning of the ATM alleviates inconvenience faced by patients and their aides with regard to availability of cash and other related services inside the hospital premises during exigencies”, Mohammad Younis Patoo said after inaugurating the ATM.

The administration of the hospital expressed gratitude towards the bank management for installing the ATM inside the premises and asserted that the facility would be beneficial to both the employees stationed there and the people who frequent the hospital.

Notably, with the commissioning of the ATM, theBank’s ATM network has gone up to 1304across the country.