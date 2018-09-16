J&K Bank inaugurates ATM at Dental College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 15:
J&K Bank on Friday inaugurated an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Dental College and Hospital Srinagar. The ATM was inaugurated by Executive President P K Tickoo alongwith Principal Dental College Dr. Riyaz Farooq in presence of Zonal Head Kashmir Central 1 Tabasum Nazir and Cluster Head Fayaz Ahmed Malik.
“The commissioning of this ATM at Dental College reaffirms J&K Bank’s outreach to the financial needs of all sections of the society. I am hopeful this facility will benefit the huge outflow of patients and doctors as well at this hospital,” said Tickoo.
Principal Dental College Dr. Riyaz Farooq thanked the bank management for fulfilling the demand of having an ATM at hospital premises. “I would like to express my gratitude to Chairman and senior management of the bank for taking personal interest in constructing this ATM in shortest possible time. This will not only be beneficial for doctors stationed here, but will help the patients visiting from far flung areas of the valley”, he said.
Notably, the total number of ATMs commissioned by J&K Bank has reached to 1236 across the country.