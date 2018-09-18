JK Bank holds DLRC meeting in Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
District Level Review Committee meeting of District Baramulla for Quarter ending June 2018 was conducted by Lead Bank Office Baramulla a few days backunder the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahamad Naqash.
Lead District Manager Altaf Ahmad Wani informed the house that against a target of Rs 2595.12cr under Annual Credit Plan for District for the year 2018-19 an achievement of Rs 533.96cr has been recorded upto 30th June 2018, benefiting 16189 person under various schemes.
The priority sector advances of the district as on 30th June 2018 were Rs 2301.71 which is 66.10% of Total Advances.
The CD ratio of the District at the end of Qtr June 2018 stood at 77.21%.
Notably, out of total credit disbursement of Rs 533.95 Cr upto Quarter ending June 2018, J&K Bank alone has disbursed an amount of Rs 463.29Cr which is 87%. Likewise out of total Priority sector & Non Priority sectors disbursement for the quarter of Rs 350.92 Cr & 183.03 Cr respectively J&K Bank has disbursed an amount of Rs 308.59 Cr & 154.70 Cr respectively.
J&K Bank has a CD Ratio of 78.56 % upto 30.06.2018 as against CD Ratio of 77.21 for the District.
Meanwhile, since the District has been designated as Aspirational District by MoF-GoI, the Cumulative targets for E-Gram Swaraj Abhiyan were not only achieved but surpassed.
Altaf also informed the house that for creating awareness among the masses about banking products & different schemes a total of 221 Awareness Camps were conducted during the Quarter in the District.
The District Development Commissioner while taking note of the achievements, appreciated all stake holders for good work done during the E-GSA and impressed upon Banks & Line Departments to work in close coordination to achieve the goal of development & progress, Employment generation, and overall economic prosperity of the District. The chairman of the meeting while taking note of Low CD Ratio of few banks directed the concerned banks to improve their CD Ratio so that the good work done by other Banks does not get shadowed.
The meeting was attended by LDO Reserve Bank of India, DDM NABARD, District Coordinators of Banks & heads of Line Departments.