J&K Bank files defamation suit for 60 cr against Sajad Rasool

Court Issues restraint order
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 16:
The Court of Additional District Judge Srinagar Tuesday restrained Sajad Rasool S/O Ghulam Rasool R/O 231 RaithanKhansahib Budgam (at present Video Volunteers, Airport Road Hyderpora Srinagar) from publishing any defamatory or causing to publish any defamatory material against the bank on print, electronic or social media.
Notably, the Bank filed a defamation suit against Sajad Rasool for an amount of Rs 60 crores for defaming the plaintiff bank through print and social media and for restraining him permanently from publishing any articles/statement or getting any article statements published through his agents/representatives or posting any material on print/electronic/social media against the bank which is defamatory in character.
The bank has pleaded in the suit that Sajad Rasool published a post on the FB page containing defamatory statement against the bank and its employees following which a notice was issued to the person to submit unconditional apology however he did not express any regrets for the defamatory post. This constrained the Bank to resort to legal recourse.
The court order issued by the Additional District Judge, Srinagar today said, “…non-applicant, his agents or any other persons claiming through him are temporarily restrained from publishing any defamatory or causing to publish any defamatory material on print, electronic or social media or address any defamatory communication either orally or in writing which has the effect to defame or tend to defame the Bank and/or its employees.”