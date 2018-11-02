About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

J&K Bank felicitates Ultra Marathon Runner Haamid Aziz

Published at November 02, 2018 12:31 AM 0Comment(s)381views

Chairman assures him of future support


Srinagar, Nov 01:

J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed, felicitated Ultra Marathon Runner Haamid Aziz today at the bank's Corporate Headquarters. Haamid, 24, was presented a memento and a cash reward of Rs 51000 by the Chairman.
Notably, the Runner, hailing from Hawal area of downtown Srinagar, was honoured in recognition of his achievement of being the first ultra-marathon runner to run a distance of 200 Kms from Kargil to Srinagar last week in subzero temperature at an altitude of 11578 ft. He covered two regions of the state and became the first marathon runner covering 200 Kms in 24 hrs. It is a national record.
The Chairman while praising his remarkable achievement advised him to work with zeal and enthusiasm to accomplish his dreams in his professional sports and bring laurels to the state. He assured him of full support to achieve his goal of running from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

