J&K Bank, Equitas Development Trust hold job fair at Nagrota migrant township

Over 100 youth placed in reputed companies
Rising Kashmir News
J&K Bank in association with M/S Equitas Development Initiative Trust organized a first of its kind Mega Job Fair for educated and unemployed youth of low income households at Higher Secondary School Migrant Township Jagti, Nagrota.
The initiative was supported by the Rotary Club, CII & a Jammu based NGO Helpline Humanities which did the ground work of household survey and enumerating the youth of the area.
Leading companies like Cadila Healthcare, CMS Info Systems, Leisure trends, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Chandra Constructions, Dua Motors, Zomato, Myraa Hospitalty, Jai Beverages and a number of Hotels under the aegis of Hotel and Restaurant Association Katra had set up their panels for screening and interviewing the applicants for their selection in their respective organizations.
The job fair was inaugurated by the relief Commissioner M L Raina in presence of Dr. C.K. Gariyali IAS Retd Trustee Equitas, Ajay Bharti MLC, representatives of Rotary Club, CII, senior officials of J&K Bank, helpline humanities and a large number of youth.
A total number of 564 candidates were registered for the job fair and more than 100 candidates were issued appointment letters by different companies with average annual compensation package ranging from 2 lacs to 6 lacs.
Later in the day appointment letters were handed over to the selected youth by the Vice President J&K Bank in the valedictory function organized for the purpose. On behalf of J&K Bank Sudhir Gupta Zonal Head Jammu communicated the message of the Chairman and CEO,” Unemployment per se is a highly important issue in our state which needs urgent attention of all the stakeholders as we are having limited employment opportunities in our state. It’s a matter of pride for J&K Bank as an institution to be associated with such social initiative and contribute to this noble cause of providing a platform for employment to the youth belonging to our state. We at JK Bank could not resist ourselves from coming to the forefront and aiding in the event and participate wholeheartedly. This job fair is a collective initiative towards eradicating unemployment and extending gratitude to our people by providing them with a platform for employment opportunities. We believe that a forum of this stature will symbiotically benefit interviewees to find ideal jobs and the corporate to find talent with the right skill-sets. In future too we shall collaborate with likeminded organizations to hold such job fairs on regular basis”.
Commending the support of J&K Bank for the event Trustee Equitas Trust Dr. C K Gariyali appreciated the compassion of the Chairman JK Bank Parvez Ahmed who readily agreed to sponsor the event wholeheartedly and was instrumental in facilitating the event despite challenging circumstances in view of the curfew in Jammu. Dr Gariyali also placed on record the support of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma to make the event successful.
John Alex Programme Director Equitas Trust Chennai, B L Jalali Director and M K Bhat President Helpline Humanities Jammu coordinated the event.