J&K Bank employees urge Govt to roll back its decision

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 28:
Jammu and Kashmir Bank employees on Wednesday urged Governor Administration to roll back its recent decision to turn J&K Bank a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
Addressing a press conference here, President of All India JK Bank Officers Federation, Tasaduk Madni said the Bank employees are ready to “collect every pie” to return back the equity of the state government in the Bank to free it from the government control.
Madni said that the State Administrative Council (SAC) on 23rd November came out with a decision that they are booing to invoke an order whereby they mean to convert the J&K bank into a public sector and for our fraternity it is quite surprising.
"Tomorrow we will be holding a peaceful protest at 9:30 am at the corporate office and on Friday at the zonal office," he said.
He said there was a time when all the Banks downed their shutters in the valley but only JK Bank was committed to provide working facilities to all the business communities and kept on the economy of the state.
Madni said after the loss of Rs 1632 crores following unrest in 2016 and 2017, J&K Bank came out with the flying colours in the shortest possible span of time.