About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

J&K Bank employees protest on second day in Srinagar against SAC decision

Published at November 30, 2018 12:56 PM 0Comment(s)438views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank employees staged a protest demonstration for the second day  on Friday against the government decision to turn the bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

The employees staged a protest outside the Zonal Headquarters of the bank at Maulana Azad road in Srinagar and demanded revocation of the order passed by the State Administrative Council (SAC).

Carrying banners and ply cards, the protesting Bank employees threatened to intensify protests if the decision was not revoked.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top