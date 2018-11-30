J&K Bank employees protest on second day in Srinagar against SAC decision

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank employees staged a protest demonstration for the second day on Friday against the government decision to turn the bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
The employees staged a protest outside the Zonal Headquarters of the bank at Maulana Azad road in Srinagar and demanded revocation of the order passed by the State Administrative Council (SAC).
Carrying banners and ply cards, the protesting Bank employees threatened to intensify protests if the decision was not revoked.