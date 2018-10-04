About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JK bank employee selected to coach team India for Kurash International

Published at October 04, 2018 12:35 AM 0Comment(s)42views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, OCTOBER 03:

 Sportsman Sanjeev Gupta currently serving as a manager in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Jammu shall coach team India for the forthcoming Busan Beach Kurash International championship.
The championship is going to be held at Busan, South Korea from October 4 to 7, 2018.
Before donning the hat of the coach, Gupta had scripted history by winning several medals at state and national level in his sporting career.
The employees of the J&K congratulate Gupta for being selected as a coach of the Indian team and wished him good luck in his endeavour.

 

