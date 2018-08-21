J&K Bank donates Rs 11 Cr to Kerala flood victims

Chairman donates two-month salary
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
J&K Bank’s staff has decided to contribute Rs 11 crore to the flood-affected victims of Kerala, an official communiqué of the bank said Monday.
The statement Chairman and CEO of J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed would contribute his salary of two months while the staff has decided to help the flood-affected people of Kerala by donating their six days salary during this time of severe crisis.
The Executive Presidents contributed one month salary and other members of the top management team of the bank also reciprocated by making generous contribution to the fund collected by the bank for the relief measures in Kerala, the statement said.
Expressing solidarity with the flood-affected, the statement quoted the J&K Bank Chairman as saying, “Natural disasters of this proportion leave a trail of devastation. They destroy people's homes and crops, devastate lives, bankrupt businesses, and shatter the sense of safety we enjoy as humans. Having experienced devastating deluge only a few years back, we understand the miseries and are deeply saddened at the unprecedented destruction and hardship that people of Kerala have been facing in the wake of worst ever floods in the State. In these hard times, we pray for their quick recovery from the destruction caused by the floods.”
The statement quoted Ahmed as saying that he was privileged to head an organisation which comprised of a resilient human capital always in the forefront for serving the society.
“Besides best wishes and prayers, J&K Bank family has decided to contribute in its humble capacities towards the flood relief fund as a token of the concern and compassion for the flood-ravaged people,” Ahmed said in the statement.
“The J&K Bank Chairman has set a great precedence by donating for the flood-ravaged victims reflecting his deep sense of empathy for the flood victims in Kerala. The precedents he is setting with his compassionate approach to the society and business has raised the bar for all the staff members who proactively decided to be part of this humane gesture by donating six days salary for the people of Kerala,” the statement quoted a representative of the J&K Bank Officers Association as saying. “The Chairman despite a challenging environment in the banking industry has been working relentlessly not only to expand business but also to build the brand J&K Bank which stands for its mission of ‘Serving to Empower’ the society.”