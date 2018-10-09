J&K Bank donates ambulance, vehicle to KU for differently-abled

100 bicycles for in-campus commute under ‘Go-Green’ initiative
Srinagar, Oct 8:
J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed Monday handed over keys of Critical Care Ambulance and 11-seater battery-operated vehicle for differently-abled students to the Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University (KU) Professor Talat Ahmad under the bank’s CSR Program in presence of Registrar KU Dr Nelofar Khan and bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir Central-I Tabassum Nazir.
The bank under its Go Green Initiative also dedicated 100 bicycles for in-campus commute and specially designed 50 comfortable three-seater garden-benches.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman said ever since assuming the role of Chairman and CEO at J&K Bank, he has sincerely and seriously been working to forge partnerships with the leading academic institutions of the state.
“Staying focused on creating a strong industry-academia relationship, I strongly believe that mutual collaboration in the new fields of research and development will surely help us explore and create fresh opportunities for the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.”
The function was attended by Dean KU Prof Zaffar Ahmad Reshi, Dean Academics Musadiq Amin Suhaaf, Controller Examinations Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, President Kashmir University Teachers Association Muheet Ahmad, HoDs of various departments, faculty members, bank’s Cluster Head Fayaz Ahmad, Head Business Units University Campus Showkat Makhdoomi and other officials of the bank and university.
“As far as our business relationship with this institution of excellence is concerned, we have a longstanding trust of decades at our backs to carry it forward beyond the preferred client-reliable financial service provider status. I am very hopeful that working with the eminent personality like Professor Talat Ahmad, a remarkable blend of research and academic excellence, we will set higher benchmarks in the institutional collaboration for the betterment of society besides strengthening the mutually beneficial bonding," Chairman said.
The chairman further divulged the aim to reinvigorate relations with Kashmir University and incorporating new age products and customized services for an enhanced client experience.
"It is in this direction that very recently, we both entered into an engagement for Kashmir University as our Most Preferred Customer adding more gravity and privileges to our relations with you, he said.
Furthermore, he expressed his happiness to see the work in progress for establishment of the bank's Digital Lounge cum thinking space within University premises which will further offer an immersive banking experience to the university with state of the art transaction and digital facilities.
As responsible Corporate Citizens, the chairman stated, "We have in the past come together for various CSR initiatives and we will continue to support more such engagements to help the University achieve its true potential as centre of excellence. We value the contribution of Kashmir University to our state and society in creating reason driven intellectuals for building a rational, successful society and as a mark of our acknowledgment to the hard work of outstanding students, we have already announced institution of Gold Medals to the overall academic toppers of Kashmir University.
Besides, it is a privilege an honor to humbly dedicate the ambulance for health centre of the University, one 11 seater electric vehicle for movement of physically challenged students, Rs. 10 lacs as contribution towards the fund reserved for financially poor students, cycles for in-campus travel convenience as a GREEN initiative for the students of the University.
Citing entrepreneurship and self-employment as twin important areas of engagement between the two institutions, he added, “We are keen to actively support the ideas/ventures seeding out of the KU incubation centers for we see entrepreneurship and self-employment as the way forward for the productive engagement with the youth of the state.”
He said, “My team will continue to work with you in exploring the areas of mutual collaboration and benefit to add-value to the great bonding we have with this institution of excellence and innovation.”
Meanwhile, he informally agreed to the request of financial support made by Registrar KU for the university’s upcoming student festival ‘Sonzal’.
Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Talat Ahmad thanked the Chairman for the gesture saying, “This is a very good gesture on part of the J&K bank we have a very good relationship with. The bank has always been helping us in a lot of ways and there is still a lot we can do in partnership with the bank.”
We look forward to having the bank’s digital branch with thinking space and all the modern facilities of banking in the university campus. The process in this regard shall be completed soon, he said.
Echoing the concerns of Chairman Parvez Ahmed, the Vice-Chancellor said, “Both the bank and university need to join hands for promoting entrepreneurship and helping youth to take up different economic initiatives. For the need of the hour is work towards expanding the possibilities of self-employment in the state.”
“The biggest resource of any place is its human resource. And the human resource in J&K is talented with exceptional advantages in language and its delivery. Let’s work together to make J&K a hub of best human resource”, he added.
The Vice-Chancellor was particularly happy to see the bicycles, which he said, were important for them to make the green campus campaign successful.
Appreciating the on-spot approval for sponsoring Sonzal festival by Parvez Ahmed, he remarked, “Parvez Ahmed has been very kind to assure help for the upcoming student festival.
Earlier, Registrar KU Dr Nelofar Khan welcomed the dignitaries and expressed gratitude on behalf of the university for the extra care taken by the bank.
She said, “We are thankful for the extra care the bank takes of our youth. We are really grateful for the bonding the bank has with the Kashmir University. This relationship is reciprocal, which will only grow and strengthen by the day.”
The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by the Chief Proctor KU Dr Naseer Khan.