J&K Bank donates ambulance under its CSR program

Welfare of the society remains the elemental teaching of our great saints: Parvez
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
In line with its vision of social empowerment, J&K Bank donated an ambulance to Gousia Shafakhana and Diagnostic Center – a non-profit organisation – working under the aegis of Idaara Auqaf Gousia Saraibala under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program.
After paying obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Shiekh Adbul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Sarai Bala, the Bank’s Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed handed over the keys of the ambulance to the Chairman Auqaf Committee Meharajuddin Buja in presence of Banks’s Executive President Abdul Rashid Sheigan, Vice President Khan Roshan Khayal, Zonal Head Kashmir Central I Tabassum Nazir, Cluster Heads Bashir Ahmad Sundroo and Fayaz Ahmad Malik and other functionaries of the Auqaf committee.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed highlighted the essence of learnings that great luminaries like Shiekh Adbul Qadir Jeelani (RA) have bestowed upon the people of state.
“What else could be the best takeaway from a revered shrine like this than to work for the betterment and welfare of the society, as it remains the elemental teaching of our great saints like Shiekh Adbul Qadir Jeelani (RA)”, Chairman said.
“Besides financially empowering the individuals, J&K Bank contributes to the society through its CSR activities primarily to fill gaps in the medical and educational infrastructure of the State. And we shall continue to support and contribute towards betterment of social, educational and medical well-being of people”, he added.
The Chairman also acknowledged the role of Idaara Auqaf Gousia in carrying out various social services for the poor and weak of the society particularly through Gousia Shafakhana.
Earlier, the Imam of the shrine also performed dastarbandi of Chairman Parvez Ahmed on the occasion.
Expressing gratitude, Chairman Auqaf committee Meharajuddin Buja while thanking the management of the bank for such generous gesture remarked, “The magnanimity shown by the bank’s leadership by donating an ambulance shall immensely help to alleviate problems of the poor and underprivileged. We pray for the wellbeing of all those associated with the bank”.