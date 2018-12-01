JK Bank conversion into PSU row

RTI Movement asks PDP, NC to clear their stand
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 30:
Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has expressed its dissatisfaction over the Governments silence on its decision to convert JK Bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).
In a statement issued on Friday, RTI Movement said that till date no formal orders have been issued in this regard and that is adding to the confusion among people.
“ People are not able to understand what kind of PSU will J&K Bank be? Will it be like a state PSU or the one like central banks that already are PSUs under Govt of India ? “ said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat Chairman RTI Movement.
RTI Movement has reiterated its stand that bringing J&K Bank under RTI law’s ambit is a very wise decision taken by State Administrative Council (SAC) and expressed the hope that JK Bank authorities will act as public authority within the meaning of said law and provide information to the public under the act by designating Public Information Officers (PIOs).
RTI Movement has demanded that formal orders be issued in this regard.
"We need clarification from local political parties like PDP and National Conference (NC) vis a vis their stand on the applicability of RTI in J&K Bank. Both these parties are protesting on SACs decision but they have not thrown light over the issues they are protesting against? With regard to JK Bank SAC took three decisions i.e., bring the bank under RTI ambit, directing it to follow CVCs guidelines and converting it into public authority. Both NC and PDP haven’t been able to explain the negative effects of these decisions ?" the statement said.
“Is PDP NC only against PSU order or they want a rollback of all the three decisions that includes not bringing JK Bank under RTI ambit, " Dr Muzaffar questioned.