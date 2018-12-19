J&K Bank confers ‘Honour Badges’ on its top achievers

Recognition is vital to bring out the best in us: Parvez Ahmed
Recognition is vital to bring out the best in us: Parvez Ahmed
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 18:
J&K Bank Tuesday organised ‘Felicitation Evening’ to compliment 120 top achievers of the bank who played outstanding roles in leading various marketing campaigns to enhance sales and achieve specific business targets.
The Chairman conferred ‘Honour Badges’ and ‘Letters of Appreciation’ upon 120 achievers in presence of the bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo, R K Chhibber and Abdul Rashid Sheigan, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Zonal Heads and other officers of the bank, amid rounds of applause in the jam-packed hall here at SKICC Srinagar.
The bank’s strategic department along with other supporting teams was also complimented on the occasion for successful planning and management of these campaigns.
While complementing the achievers, Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed said the bank has amazing human resource who surpassed expectations even while working under stressful and challenging situations.
“Since I assumed the highest Chair of the bank, I have seen my 12000 plus dedicated staff accepting challenges, leveraging opportunities and amazing the critics by the power of their sheer performance.”
The staff, he said, achieved their targets in retail loan categories like car loan, housing loan, and digital products besides third party products like insurance.
“However, with fast-changing times we must upgrade our knowledge system as an institution, update our skill-sets and strengthen our frameworks to meet the upcoming challenges midway and ride over our great legacy towards becoming one of the best banks in global terms”, he added.
The Chairman struck a deep emotional chord with the audience when he responded to the feelings expressed by one of the recipients by saying, “It is truly my privilege to shake hands with the top achievers here today. For it gives me a nice and wonderful feeling worth preserving beyond these moments of mutual celebration.”
Expressing himself on the occasion, Chairman said, “While taking a fleeting survey of this hall studded with J&K Bank star performers I find it a wonderful sight to watch. It soothes my eyes besides reaffirming my faith in the human capital of our bank.”
“I believe that you are well on your way of taking this institution to greater heights”, he added.
Stressing upon the need to create a culture of acknowledgment and appreciation within the organisation, he urged the participants to understand that every individual's act was a call to attention and acknowledgment.
“Recognition and appreciation are at the core of our yearnings as humans. We feel, we think and we act for this very intrinsic need of ours. That is why recognition is vital to bring out the best in us. Once we recognize and appreciate the efforts of our teams every day within the bank, a strong and certain positivity will burst forth reflecting upon everywhere within and outside the organisation. And positivity must become our inalienable virtue as members of J&K Bank family”, Chairman said adding, “The challenges emerging from the ecosystem need to be channelized in a positive way so as to augment our endeavours further in meeting the business objectives.”
Reiterating his customer-centric approach, he expounded it further saying, “At the heart of our task lies a great motto that we ‘Serve to Empower’ and that our services need to be the best available in the market. These words need to translate into action every day while serving our customers.”
Congratulating the awardees, EP P K Tickoo said, “I congratulate all the achievers and it is heartening to see a good number of them achieving and even surpassing their targets. The campaigns were launched so that the staff focuses upon digital delivery channels with the best available features.”
Speaking on the occasion, EP R K Chhibber said, “Let me compliment the colleagues who are overseeing the function at operative level and all the star performers for achieving the specified targets. After seeing the results of all these campaigns we are sure to achieve all the set business and other targets.”
While complimenting the achievers EP Abdul Rashid Sheigan said, “Complimenting the achievers is part of a vision to keep motivation levels of the staff high. Carrying forward such campaigns successfully also encourage the management to entrust further and higher responsibilities to the staff across various hierarchies.”
Earlier, President Rakesh Gandotra delivered the inaugural address at the function.
“This event is the way to recognize the potential of our dedicated workforce. I am hopeful that such initiatives by the bank shall encourage more to perform better and achieve their targets”, he said.
The awardees expressed great satisfaction over getting felicitated by the Chairman and CEO himself.
“We feel delighted to have been conferred this badges-of-honor and letters-of-appreciation by our worthy chairman in person. More so, we are honoured to be the audience to such a candid, open and warm address from our highest leadership”, echoed the visibly elated participants.
Pertinently, to enhance sales and further the spirit of salesmanship among the employees, the Bank had launched the marketing campaigns like Employee Delight Fest – Car Loan, Housing Loan– GharGharKhushiyan, and Digital Banking – The better way to the bank, Eid Wheel Offer and November Delight- Life Insurance mobilization drive.
On the occasion, four audiovisual presentations were made detailing the campaigns, objectives and the results achieved during the campaigns.
The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by the bank’s President ArunGandotra, who thanked the Chairman for gracing the function and expressed gratitude to the entire management and the awardees for their active presence on the occasion.