JK Bank conducts valedictory function, distributes certificates among trainees

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) Srinagar Thursday organised a valedictory function and distributed certificates among unemployed youth after successful completion of their training for Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) under Entrepreneur Development Program (EDP).

Lead District Manager (LDM) Srinagar, Mohammad Muzaffar Wani was the chief guest of the ceremonythat was attended by the Director RSETI, Mehjabeen Mir, officers of the bank’s Financial Literacy and Credit Counselling Centre (FLCC) and J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation Limited.

Urging the candidates to avail financial assistance under various government sponsored schemes for establishing their income generating units from J&K Bank, the LDM advised thetraining institute’s staff to mobilise more unemployed youth and impart training to them for the overall socio-economic betterment of the society.

On the occasion, Director RSETI apprised the participants about the different skill development programs imparted by the bank’s training institute that acts as a nursery for start-ups and helps in the creation of sustainable livelihoods for the unemployed youth of the state.

The candidates appreciated the institute’s endeavours to promote self- employment among unemployed youth and its efforts of imparting periodic skill up gradation to keep them abreast of latest processes and technologies.