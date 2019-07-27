J&K Bank conducts BLBC Meetings

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank, which is the convener SLBC Friday conducted four back to back Block Level Banker’s Committee (BLBC) meetings for the blocks Harwan, Khonmoh, Qamarwari and Srinagar to review the progress achieved in flow of credit to priority sector, sponsored schemes, financial inclusion and digital penetration during the quarter ended June 2019.

Convened by the Lead Bank Office Srinagar, the meetings were held at J&K Bank’s Zonal Headquarters and were attended by the concerned BDOs Assabah Khan and Mohammad Akbar, Lead District Officer RBI Vikram Dhanda, senior officers of line departments and branch heads of banks operating in the respective blocks of the district.

Besides reviewing the branch-wise achievements of these blocks during the June quarter, the credit plan for Qamarwari, Srinagar, Khonmoh and Harwan with targets disbursement of Rs 379 Cr, Rs 542 Cr, Rs 206 Cr and Rs 236 Cr respectively for the current financial year across various sectors was also discussed at the meeting.

Chairing the meetings Lead District Manager (LDM) Mohammad Muzzafar Wani urged the Banks and line departments to establish an effective communication and co-ordination mechanism so that the operational bottlenecks are proactively removed to give relief to the beneficiaries availing credit under various government sponsored schemes and help in quick disposal of the cases.

The banks were advised to ensure that the CD ratio of all the branches was brought upto the benchmark of 60% during the current financial year and priority sector lending is maintained above the prescribed 40% level besides meeting the targets of all sponsored schemes.