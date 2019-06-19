J&K Bank concludes PO mains examination

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Concluding second phase of the three-tier examination for the post of Probationary Officers (PO), J&K Bank today conducted the mains examination for the posts at various centres set up in Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and outside the state.

The online Main Examination was held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Mumbai - an agency of impeccable track record – with technical expertise from the globally acclaimed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the examination, the Bank had constituted an executive committee which was headed by its Executive President P K Tickoo to oversee and monitor the examination besides establishing central monitoring teams to supervise entire process and progress of these examinations.

Expressing contentment on the overall conduct of the examination, the candidates hailed the Bank for making better arrangements at the exam venues. “The arrangements made by the Bank at the venues were meticulous and the on-duty staff was humane yet responsible”, said Afsha from Peerbagh, Srinagar who appeared for the examination at the Bank’s centre at Barzulla.

The online-exam was conducted in a single shift across all the centres set-up by the Bank that included numerous educational institutions and training institutes across the state besides the bank’s Corporate Office, Zonal headquarters and other offices.

Fostering a perfect blend of skill, expertise and experience in the Bank’s Human Resource (HR) base, the recruitment drive is part of the Bank’s bigger strategy to augment the bottom-line of its HR capital. By hiring the best available talent in the state, the Bank shall sustain the organizational momentum towards excellence in business.