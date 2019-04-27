J&K Bank concludes massive recruitment tests

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

1.2 lac aspirants appear in 4 days for online exams

Winding the first phase of its massive recruitment drive, J&K Bank today concluded the online-examination for the posts of Probationary officer (PO) and Banking Associate (BA) smoothly and successfully in which around 117000 candidates appeared at 52 centers set up in Jammu, Kashmir, Leh, and outside the state.

More than 144000 aspirants had applied for the online tests that were held directly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Mumbai - an agency of impeccable track record – with technical expertise from the globally acclaimed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In five-shifts every day, out of 37512 applicants, 30198 candidates appeared in the online tests for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on 22nd April while as out of 107198 aspirants, 86683 candidates appeared for the post of Banking Associate (BA) on 24th, 25th, and 26th of April 2019 across the state and outside. The centers included numerous educational institutions and training institutes across the state besides the bank’s Corporate Office, Zonal headquarters and other offices.

Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed, who personally oversaw the examinations online from the bank’s corporate headquarters expressed happiness over the smooth and successful conduct of the overall exams.

Chairman said, "Given the huge number of applications we received and the kind of massive infra-structural arrangements that were required to conduct these examinations online in J&K, I really think that the team J&K Bank has really pulled off a great feat with exceptional competence and required patience.

Commending the teamwork and flawless execution, he said, “I really feel proud to see that every staff member took pains to ensure that every candidate is treated with compassion and made comfortable while conducting the examination in a fair and transparent manner. I believe that the candidates must have found it one of their best experiences of the Brand J&K Bank”, he added.

The chairman who looked visibly satisfied, asserted, “The recruitment drive for POs and BAs is part of our larger strategy to augment our resource base further by hiring the best available talent in the state and sustain the organizational momentum towards excellence in business besides creating right-mix of experience, energy, and innovation in our HR base.”

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the online recruitment examinations, the bank had established a three-tier Executive Committee structure headed by Executive President (C) and supported by Presidents and Vice Presidents down the line. The designated Presidents and Vice Presidents were part of the special supervisory teams constituted to oversee the smooth conduct of the tests besides monitoring the entire process and progress of these examinations.

Besides, control rooms were set up at the corporate headquarter and at Zonal Office Jammu for monitoring the examinations online and special teams headed by officers from the executive committee the structure were constituted that visited the centers throughout these days ensuring utmost transparency.

On the occasion, Executive President Rajesh Kumar Chhibber, who headed the Multi-tier Executive Structure thanked all the state agencies for extending their support to accomplish such an uphill task and hoped they will continue to do so in future as well.

He said, "On behalf of J&K Bank I extend heartfelt gratitude to all the institutions, agencies and individuals in the state and outside for their kind and timely support that made this hugely valuable exercise for the youth of state successful today.”

“I also congratulate my colleagues in the bank, for smooth conduct of exams and hope, we shall continue to accomplish the assigned tasks with exceeding diligence and commitment to realize our leadership’s 2022 vision”, said the visibly happy Executive President.

Notably, the bank had conducted many Mock Test drills across the designated venues besides making links for demo/mock online test available for the candidates on its website for hands-on experience.